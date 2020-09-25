CHURCH HILL — An 11-play drive on its second possession of the third quarter allowed the Sullivan South football team to seize control of Friday night’s non-region road game against Volunteer.
The Rebels kept their perfect record intact with a 28-12 win for their first 5-0 start since 2013.
“Any way we can get a win, we’ll take it,” South coach Justin Hilton said. “It was not pretty tonight and it didn’t exactly go to script, but I am proud of the guys.
“We had a little bit of adversity with Eli Topping going down in the first half and not playing the rest of the game without him. Eli Jennings really stepped up.”
Jennings certainly did on that crucial third-quarter drive. He was called upon to carry the ball nine straight times and capped the march with his second score of the game.
“That drive was just working,” said the senior running back. “Everything that we were doing on that drive worked and that’s what we’re known for. Coach drives it down their throat all night if it works, and that’s what we did.
“It feels great (to be 5-0) and we’re ready to keep going.”
In all, Jennings toted the rock 31 times for 192 yards and the two TDs. He would have had a third trip to paydirt late in the fourth quarter if not for a holding penalty.
The Rebels overall controlled the line of scrimmage, running 48 times for 360 yards. Quarterback Ethan Bergeron had 18 carries for 90 yards and a score. Lanc Pollock had just three carries but scored on his final one, a 42-yard scamper that capped the scoring for South.
“I don’t have to watch the film because I feel like with the exception of a couple of series, we matched their physicality on defense,” first-year Falcons head coach Jessee McMillan said.
The improving Falcons also matched the physicality of South up front for most of the game.
“This is a testament to hard-working guys like Cam (Johnson), Caleb Scott and other seniors leading by example,” McMillan said. “Those kids have worked their tails off and that’s what I’m proud of them for: They didn’t fold. They believe in what we’re trying to do and even tonight when things don’t go our way, they keep fighting.”
Volunteer (2-3), trailing 14-6 had its best defensive sequence near the end of the first half when the Falcons stopped South on the 1-yard line.
The Rebels bottled up Johnson, Volunteer’s senior running back who had 56 yards on 12 carries, no touchdowns and a crucial lost fumble that killed a second-quarter Volunteer drive near midfield.
Garrison Barrett accounted for Volunteer’s only rushing touchdown, answering South’s first score with his 9-yard TD run. Barrett also hit receiver Rayshon Simmons for a 93-yard touchdown strike late in the game that brought the Falcons within nine.
“Offensively, we could never get into any sort of rhythm when we sustained drives,” McMillan noted. “They did a good job of changing up their looks on defense and credit goes to them.”
UP NEXT
Volunteer will go on the road at Tennessee High.
The Rebels will travel to Union County next Friday.
“We’re excited and these guys have worked hard for it,” Hilton said. “We know that every game is a blessing and we’re just going to continue to work.”