ERWIN – Sullivan South will host one more baseball game in its program's history as the Rebels won the Region 1-AA baseball championship Wednesday with a 9-4 win at Unicoi County.
With the outcome, the Rebels, with a 24-7 record, host Pigeon Forge while Unicoi County travels to Gibbs in Friday's sectional round. Gibbs was a 3-1 winner over Pigeon Forge Wednesday in the Region 2-AA title tilt.
“I think it’s big. We talked a little about it before the game,” an emotional Sullivan South head coach Anthony Richardson said about his Rebels earning one more home game.
It was déjà vu all over again for Sullivan South. The last Region 1-AA title for the Rebels came in 2015, when Sullivan South won a 13-1 contest at Unicoi County. That season for Sullivan South ended at the Spring Fling.
Sullivan South jumped in front with some opening-inning momentum. Drew Hoover's single into right-center field was followed by a sharp double from Sean Reed to the fence on the same line. The ball was misplayed, allowing Hoover to come in.
After a Marshall Buchanan single to left, Eli Jennings laid down an RBI bunt single. Will Harris then sent a ball back up the middle for a run-producing base hit. Cody Pugh flipped the line up with a sharp two-run and two-out single to left.
“They were swinging it the whole game with hard-hit balls all over the field,” Unicoi County head coach Chad Gillis said about the Rebels. “It wasn’t our night. We struck out just two times and put the ball in play. They made some great plays, our guys battled.
"I can go home Wednesday after a loss and know we still have a sectional game to play.”
Brody Ratliff led off the Rebels’ half of third inning with a towering home run out to left center. Reed added a two-run single up the middle as well to tack on insurance scores.
The Blue Devils posted a run in their half of the third with an RBI single from Valentin Batrez. His hit to right field allowed Gavyn Sawyer to score after he reached on an error, then moved up on a wild pitch. Batrez added a seventh-inning hit for a 2-for-4 performance.
The winning side’s final run was a sixth-inning score. Jackson Dean doubled to the gap in left center and Harris drove him in.
Sean Reed had three of the Rebels’ 15 hits. Hoover, Buchanan, Jennings, Dean and Harris had two hits apiece.
The Blue Devils did not go away quietly in their half of the seventh inning. Lucas Slagle reached on a fielder’s choice, which allowed Brayden Hendrickson to score. Slagle later scored on a single by Chris Chavez. Kaleb Metcalf was also a run scorer on that single.
Chavez had a pair of hits in the contest.
Buchanan made his second start of the season on the mound and the junior scattered seven hits. He struck out a pair of Blue Devils in the complete game.
“He came out and threw pretty dang good, so I’m pretty proud of him,” Richardson said about Buchanan’s outing. “He’s probably one of the hardest workers on the team we have. He puts in the extra work and tonight was a reward for that.”
Kaleb Metcalf started on the mound for the Blue Devils and went an inning-plus with five earned runs on eight hits.