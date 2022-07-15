Reasor set to defend Lonesome Pine Invitational title

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The longest-running golf tournament in the region will have a trio of former champions playing this weekend.
The 91st annual Lonesome Pine Invitational, hosted by Lonesome Pine Country Club on Saturday and Sunday, will feature defending champion Craig Reasor, as well as 2020 champ Clint Lowe and Chance Taylor, who won the Invitational title back-to-back in 2018 and ‘19.
“It’s a good field. We’re excited about it,” LPCC General Manager and Head PGA Pro Chris Stacy said.
A total of 79 players have entered the tournament, which is more akin to pre-Covid numbers for the tournament. The tourney featured between 50-60 players the past few years.
In addition to better numbers this year, Stacy is also hoping for better weather.
Last year’s tournament was shortened to 27 holes after strong, steady rains on the final day of play forced the tournament to end nine holes short of the scheduled 36.
“We’re hoping to get 36 holes in this year instead of the 27 we had to settle for last year,” Stacy said.
REASOR LOOKING TO DEFEND
Reasor, a former LMU golfer who calls Knoxville home, finished last year’s tournament with a 27-hole total of 95.
His first-day total of 61 tied a course record for the lowest 18-hole score in a competition tournament, but the mark was short-lived.
Wise’s Robert England broke the record with a 60 just a month later.
England will be competing in the Senior Division this year.
Reasor is not the only Invitational champion that will be looking for another trophy this weekend.
Lowe, a former UVA Wise and Gate City golfer, is back in the championship flight after winning the 2020 title.
He is a 2014 graduate from UVA Wise and 2010 Gate City grad.
Lowe finished eighth in last year’s Invitational.
Taylor, a senior at Tennessee Tech and 2018 graduate from Gate City, won the LP Invitational in both 2018 and 2019.
He did not play in the Invitational last year.
Other notables in the championship flight include former UVA Wise golfer and current UVA Wise coach Evan Sturgill, who finished fourth in last year’s tournament.
Matt Dotson, another former UVA Wise golfer, is also back in the championship flight after finishing sixth in the tourney last year.
England, who finished second in the Seniors Division last year, is back in the seniors class this year, while Johnson City’s Pat Kenney is back to defend his Super Seniors title.
