Ask Abilene Christian basketball coach Joe Golding if his team is ready for the season and he’ll give you the same answer probably being heard from coaches all over the country.
“Absolutely not,” Golding says with a laugh.
Ready or not, Golding’s team opens the season Wednesday against East Tennessee State in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.
“We’re not ready to go at all, but we’re going to get down to Florida and have some fun,” Golding said. “These guys want to play some basketball. All these teams want to play. We’re going to go there and give our kids the opportunity to play the game they love.”
With ETSU having practically an entire new roster, including a new coaching staff and first-year head coach Jason Shay, Golding said preparing for the Bucs has been another challenge in a year full of challenges.
“We know we’re playing one of the best mid-major programs in the country over the past few years and they have a lot of new players, but they’re very talented,” he said. “To be transparent and honest, we haven’t done much scouting. We’re really concerned about ourselves at this point.”
Golding is familiar with at least two players on the Bucs’ roster, the Brewer brothers. Ty Brewer spent two years at Southeastern Louisiana, in the same Southland Conference as Abilene Christian, and scored 16 points in one game against the Wildcats.
Abilene Christian also faced Ledarrius Brewer, who scored 15 for Southeast Missouri in a non-conference game two years ago.
“We know how good those two guys are,” said Golding, the Southland Conference's coach of the year in 2019.
Both teams enter the tournament having had practices canceled while being quarantined because of positive COVID-19 tests.
“We’ve been paused a couple of times,” Golding said. “Once you finally start getting some consistency, you get shut down. Then it’s like starting over. When you hit the pause button for seven days, 14 days, it’s really hard on the student-athletes to get back going.”
Abilene Christian has won 47 games over the past two seasons. The Wildcats won the Southland tournament in 2019 and lost to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.
“We don’t start conference until early January,” Golding said. “We’re going to play some great teams in Florida and hopefully that will help us get ready for that.”
The winner of the season opener gets a 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day matchup with the winner of a Wednesday game between Middle Tennessee State and Akron.
Other teams in the tournament are Austin Peay, Omaha, Indiana State and East Carolina. The championship game is set for Friday at 8 p.m. Each team will play three games in the three days.