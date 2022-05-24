MURFREESBORO — The third time wasn’t the charm for the Science Hill boys’ tennis team.
Making a third straight trip to the state championships, the Hilltoppers put up a fight, but lost 4-1 to Ravenwood in Tuesday’s Class 2A semifinals at the Adams Tennis Complex.
Freshman Cooper Weems scored the lone Science Hill win, a 6-2, 6-3 victory over the Raptors’ Ewan Kim.
Ravenwood was particularly powerful at the top of its lineup. Patrick Delves had an overpowering serve and a fast forehand to down Daniel Haddadin at No. 1 singles. Similarly, Jackson Stone was tough all-around in a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Om Patel.
Davis Eastham made quick work of Jackson Temple with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles. Science Hill still held hope with Arshaam Kordamiri taking the first set in his No. 3 singles against Ravenwood’s Tanner Wright.
However, Wright battled back for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 decision.
“We had an opportunity to get to doubles and you never know what’s going to happen when you get there,” Science Hill coach Kelly Lane said. “It was a huge deal for Cooper to win. A lot of guys next year have an opportunity to take us a step further. It’s a big deal that we’ve been here three years in a row, but it’s time to win and play for a state championship.”
Good news for the Hilltoppers trying to achieve that goal. Everyone in Tuesday’s lineup were underclassmen.
“Everybody that played today should be back. We’re looking forward to building from today and using it in the future,” Lane said. “When I look back at the season, it’s not going to be defined by today. There are so many incredible memories from the bus rides, going out to eat…. I’m really pleased with how the season went.”
Haddadin will play Milton Gruen of Montgomery Central in the boys’ singles quarterfinal Thursday at 10 a.m. Patel and Kordamiri will play the Hume-Fogg combo of Oliver and Samuel Craddock at the same time.
GIRLS
Union City 4, Unicoi County 2
The Lady Devils won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, but it wasn’t enough against the Lady Tornadoes.
Lily Mefford took a 7-5, 6-2 win in the top spot and Jordan Havert won 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 at the No. 2 position.
Lily Hollenback lost a tough 7-5 (6), 6-2 match at No. 5. Kaylee DeGennaro and Havert trailed 5-3 when the match was stopped as Karina Lopez and Hollenback lost an 8-1 match at No. 2 doubles.
Tennessee High 4, McMinn County 0
The Lady Vikings romped into the championship match with four straight-set wins over the Cherokees.
At the bottom of the lineup, Averie Stalnaker took a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Katie Elliott. No. 1 singles player Keona Fielitz captured a 6-2, 6-0 win over McMinn’s Kylee Hockman. Ellyson Kovacs matched the score at No. 2 in her win over Elena Karowski.
Lilly Belcher clinched the match at No. 4 with a 6-2, 6-1 win over A.K. Newman.
Tennessee High will face Brentwood in today’s championship round.