ELIZABETHTON — Cayman Ratliff and Tyler Lane have each won two titles at the William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament.
They’ll both be competing for a third on Sunday at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Ratliff and Lane will be in the final group after finishing the second round tied for the lead at seven under par on Saturday. Lane used a late string of birdies to shoot 68 and Ratliff posted a 71 to go along with his opening 66. That left them both at 137, one shot ahead of another former ETA champ Lucas Armstrong.
“Tyler and I played together at the Beaver Brook Invitational in Knoxville and we said how much fun it would be for me and him to battle it out here,” Ratliff said. “I think we’re going to have a good time.”
Lane birdied the 15th, 17th and 18th holes to turn a so-so day into a spectacular one.
“I’m in good position,” he said. “You want to have a chance and that’s what I’ve given myself. We’ll go out and try our best tomorrow.”
A late-afternoon thunderstorm caused a 90-minute suspension of play, causing the final group to finish in the dark with fireflies lighting up the 18th green.
“I had a really good rhythm before the rain came,” Ratliff said.
Armstrong climbed into contention after authoring a bogey-free 65 that left him six under par for 36 holes. The owner of Bays Mountain Golf Course in Rogersville is going for his second ETA title to go along with the one he won in 2013.
Armstrong, who missed last year’s ETA, arrived in Elizabethton a new man. He has lost 60 pounds since November and the results have been noticeable on the course.
“I said I have 10 years to really be competitive at this game,” he said. “I’ve changed my whole body. I’ve gained some distance and I’m so much more flexible.”
Armstrong was five under par on the front nine when the weather came. It couldn’t have come at a worse time, a far as he was concerned.
“I kind of cooled off,” he said. “Heading into the back I was thinking I can get it to 10 (under) today and that would be alright.”
With Ratliff, Lane and Armstrong in the final group, they will have plenty of competition chasing them. Eleven players were within three shots of the lead.
Cameron Dugger and Jackson Skeen were at 139, while the group at 140 included Ben Harris, Sean Anderson, Gibson Miller, Cody Carlson, Chad Homan and Hunter Hartman.
Anderson also had a low round Saturday, firing a bogey-free 66 that left him four under.
“I’ve struggled with my driver,” said Anderson, who will be a senior at Tennessee Tech this year. “I was watching Youtube swing videos trying to find something this morning and I found it, just a little tip. I’ll keep that a secret, but it helped. I gave myself a ton of looks.”
The cut came at 149 and 32 players qualified for the final round.
In the Seniors Division, Morristown’s Tim Moore shot 68 to grab a one-stroke lead. Moore was at 140, four under par, after two rounds.
Mike Wood, of Franklin, North Carolina, was a stroke back after a 70 left him at 141.
Defending champion Mike Poe posted a 70 to move into contention. He’ll start the final round four strokes back.
First-round leader Chuck Bell shot 77 after opening with a 69. He fell six strokes off the pace.
In the Super-Seniors, Pat Kenney assumed control when his 73 left him six strokes ahead of his nearest competitor. Kenney was at 147, three over par.
Danny Jones and Richard Parker were at 153.
ANOTHER ACE
Casey Goetz, sports director at WCYB-TV, made a hole-in-one on Saturday. Goetz aced the third hole, playing 163 yards, with a 7-iron.
It was the second ETA-week ace for Goetz, who had made one during a practice round in 2014.
AGE IS JUST A NUMBER
Jerry Whitt, an Elizabethton member, bettered his age for the second round in a row. Playing from the seniors tees in the Super-Senior Division, the 85-year-old Whitt shot 83 on Friday and 84 on Saturday.