A season to remember for the University High boys soccer team came to an end Tuesday night at the hands of Gatlinburg-Pittman in the Region 1-A semifinals.
The Highlanders — behind a hat trick from all-state player Aldair Rapalo — took the match at Civitan Park, 3-1.
“(Rapalo) is an all-state player and a lot of the kids that played today started when we won the state title in 2018,” G-P coach Zack Schrandt said. “We were a young team then and they understand not being too high or too low in terms of confidence.
“We’re blessed with several exceptional players and a really solid team around them.”
G-P (16-2-2) advances to the regional final against nemesis Austin-East, which beat Chuckey-Doak in the other semifinal.
The Highlanders got off to a quick start as Rapalo netted his first goal on a corner kick in the fifth minute.
Schrandt remarked that he wanted his squad to assert themselves early with a quick pace, but the Buccaneers’ defense was holding strong.
“We’ve been fortunate enough over the last three years to win a lot of games and (UH) plays deeper than any team we ever see,” Schrandt said. “There were 11 guys behind the ball and half of the time, they’re within 30 yards of the goal.
“That’s what they had to do against us and I get it, but at the high school level, it’s hard to break that down.”
Out of the half and up by only a goal, G-P applied the pressure and it paid off.
Rapalo netted his second goal in the 44th minute.
His final tally came in the 70th minute off a beautiful header.
University High (13-2-3) got on the board late when Bracken Burns netted a breakaway goal in the 79th minute.
Bucs coach Bracken Burns knew Tuesday was going to be one of the tougher days on the pitch, but he’ll always have the lasting image of his son’s goal in the regional semifinal.
“This is very hard for me because this is my last game ever for me with my son,” Burns said. “He’s a tremendous player. He won district player of the year. He got that goal at the end and that’s something I’ll keep in my memory forever.”
If one term could describe the Bucs’ season, it is consistently inconsistent in terms of being together. According to Coach Burns, his team has been fully together only twice during the season.
For his squad to get as far as it did in the postseason is quite an achievement.
“This team has had a tremendous spirit through everything and they cheer for everyone else, no matter what,” Burns said. “We had 10 different seniors this year and they all scored at least one goal, which is a terrific accomplishment.
“We probably learned more about life than we did about soccer this year. I told them that if they loved this game, it will love you back.”