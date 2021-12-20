Through the years I’ve been blessed to spend time with many wonderful coaches, but I would be hard-pressed to find one who made me smile more than the late Dale Burns.
Yes, I know. People say that a lot about folks after they are no longer with us. But Burns’ ability to lift someone’s spirits was unique.
I can’t count the times at the Arby’s Classic when I would be in the hallways beneath the arena and see Burns — the longtime Tennessee High boys basketball coach and the man credited with starting the tournament — at a distance. He would smile, add a little head tilt, and I knew what was going on in his mind. He was going to give me a tough time in the best kind of way, which brought a smile to my face.
That’s what was unique about Burns. He could make you feel better from 20 yards away. Even following an interview after a tough loss to Science Hill, Burns was still Burns. And that made my job so much easier.
Burns died in September at the age of 74. And with the 38th version of the Arby’s Classic coming up next week — it begins Monday — I wanted to pay tribute to Burns by ranking the best Arby’s Classic tournaments. The event was his baby, and I couldn’t think of a better way to honor him.
This is my list, and it may differ from others. In fact, I can almost hear Burns bellowing out across the court at Viking Hall, “Fritz, how did you come up with that list? If you want the real list, come see me.”
No. 10 — 1989
Nashville Whites Creek defeated Virginia’s John Marshall in the finals of a terrific tournament.
No. 9 — 1984
It wasn’t quite the same event in those days, but Daniel Boone and Bobby Snyder winning a title still holds a special place.
No. 8 — 1983
Because it was the first, it has to be in the Top 10. Pulaski, Virginia, won the title.
No. 7 — 1992
Dobyns-Bennett coach Steve Shipley employed a successful junk defense on Goodpasture Christian stars Drew Maddux and Ron Mercer, and the Indians rolled to the title.
No. 6 — 1999
Science Hill coach Mike Poe led his team to the title. The Hilltoppers stopped Oak Ridge in an overtime thriller.
No. 5 — 1988
What would the Arby’s Classic have been without the legendary Buck Van Huss winning a title. It was his 38th season and the Indians beat Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry in the finals.
No. 4 — 1990
David Vaughn led Nashville Whites Creek to the title, beating Science Hill in the finals. The Hilltoppers would avenge the loss in the state tournament.
No. 3 — 1994
Trailing by 19 points at halftime in a game that was televised — and broadcast later on ESPN2 — Science Hill rallied twice to bring things down to the final 15 seconds before Westside, Georgia, prevailed with the thrilling win.
No. 2 — 1987
This was the cornerstone for everything that came after it. Four non-local teams were in the semifinals and the place was packed.
Roanoke Patrick Henry beat Griffin, Georgia, in the championship.
No. 1 — 1993
What could be better than a buzzer-beating end to the Arby’s Classic?
Jay Jay Swartz grabbed a rebound on a missed free throw with seven seconds left, hit Nathaniel Bailey with a pass, and Jovann Johnson beat the buzzer for a 58-57 win over Irmo, South Carolina.