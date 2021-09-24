ELIZABETHTON — Friday ended with a feel-good night on Stoney Creek. For the first time in 26 years, Unaka beat Happy Valley in football.
Landon Ramsey rushed for a 5-yard touchdown and Jamol Blamo followed up with a 2-point conversion as Unaka rallied in the second half to edge the Warriors 8-6 at Goddard Field.
Happy Valley (0-5), which had last lost to the Rangers in 1995, took a 6-0 second-quarter lead on Andrew Little’s 4-yard TD run.
Unaka (3-2) did its scoring in the third quarter, then called on its defense to close out the long-awaited victory.
Ramsey went 14 of 18 passing for 132 yards. Caleb Lydick made six receptions for 44 yards while Devin Ramsey gained 65 on five catches.
Rushing 14 times, Blamo added 87 yards to the Rangers’ 216 yards of total offense.
Unaka held Happy Valley to four first downs and 84 yards. The Rangers’ Takoda Freeman and Isiah White each intercepted a pass.
David Crockett 28, Pisgah, N.C. 14
Brenden Reid scored all four Crockett touchdowns and broke free on a big run late in the game to lead the Pioneers over the previously unbeaten Black Bears.
Reid scored on a 42-yard touchdown run to open the scoring before Pisgah answered with a tying touchdown. On the next possession, Reid caught a 30-yard pass from Jake Fox to get the ball down to the Pisgah 3. Then, he took a direct snap to score for a 14-7 lead in the first quarter.
He added a third touchdown run midway through the second quarter for a 21-7 halftime advantage.
The Black Bears pulled within a score early in the third quarter, but the Pioneers again turned to Reid to get the job done. He had a 45-yard run to get the ball deep in Pisgah territory and then scored on a 1-yard run for the final score.
Jordan Williams and John Rucker had big interceptions to lead the Crockett defense.
Volunteer 63, Johnson County 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Garrison Barrett passed for 233 yards and four touchdowns, guiding the Falcons to a one-sided win.
Dawson Dykes rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries.
Barrett completed just nine passes, but they went for big yards. Andrew Knittel caught three passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Heath Miller, Peyton Steele and Robbie Dale Bridgeman had the other TD catches.
Bridgeman also threw a touchdown pass and Jared Counts added the other touchdown run while gaining 74 yards on four carries.
Cloudland 52, Cosby 18
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Seth Birchfield had three rushing touchdowns and his little brother Kyle had another to lead the Highlanders.
Caleb Sluder added two rushing touchdowns as Cloudland rolled to a big first-half lead and cruised to the victory. Chase Shell connected on a 35-yard pass play to Gage McKinney for the other Cloudland score.
Abingdon, Va. 34, Tennessee High 14
BRISTOL — Bishop Cook rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns and Malique Houndshell added 149 yards for the Falcons, who broke it open in the second half.
The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime.
Tennessee High quarterback Steve Johnson threw touchdown passes to Nysaiah Foote and LeVon Montgomery. Montgomery’s score was a 76-yarder.