So quarterback Landon Ramsey accounted for six touchdowns and almost 500 yards of offense while brother Devin Ramsey came close to setting two all-time state records Friday night.

Big deal. Many people could do that playing Madden 22.

Wait … this was an actual high school football game?

“I’m not sure I'm good enough at Madden to put up numbers like those guys did last night,” Unaka head coach O’Brien Bennett said Saturday morning.

Before revealing the numbers, consider this important fact: The Rangers trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter, but rallied for a 52-34 road victory over Harlan High School in Southeastern Kentucky.

This wasn’t a contrived record-chasing event. It was a hard-fought battle with the greatest receiving performance in the history of Northeast Tennessee.

The numbers you are about to see are real. Buckle up.

DEVIN RAMSEY

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior receiver totaled 18 catches for 352 yards. The yardage was six short of Keiwone Malone’s total for Memphis Mitchell in 2008. It was also five yards short of a top-30 standing on the all-time national list.

“He put up yards pretty much every way imaginable,” Bennett said. “From RPOs to intermediate throws, scramble drill, quick screens, and deep-ball shots that we thought we had a chance on, Devin and Landon were really clicking last night.”

Ramsey’s longest reception was 44 yards, but he totaled five catches of 30-plus yards. Bennett noted that Ramsey also drew 60-plus yards of pass interference penalties.

Ramsey’s 18 catches were two short of the state mark for public schools. He stands tied with two other players for second place on that list.

He scored four touchdowns, had two 2-point conversion receptions, and intercepted a pass.

LANDON RAMSEY

The Rangers’ 6-2, 225-pound junior quarterback went 27 of 42 for 432 yards and four touchdowns and connected on four 2-point conversion passes.

It seems like Ramsey and his older brother have a sixth sense working together on the football field.

“A lot can definitely be attributed to the chemistry those two have developed from all the work they have put in,” Bennett said.

Also, Ramsey carried 15 times for 53 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.

THERE WAS MORE

Jamol Blamo, a 5-10, 153-pound junior, carried 18 times for 71 yards with a 2-point conversion run. He also caught four passes for 26 yards and another 2-point conversion.

Teammate TJ Thomas had a 70-yard kick return for a touchdown.

AND THERE WAS EVEN MORE

Bennett said the Rangers don’t get any of those numbers without a spirited performance from the offensive line.

“A huge part of it was from the battle up front and in the backfield with pass protection,” Bennett said. “Noah Carden, Brayden Powell, Cody Drew, Drew Smith, and Marcus Shomaker gave Landon a clean pocket almost all night to get through his progressions and find open receivers. And Jamol Blamo had a huge night battling a very talented linebacker in the sprint-out game. Our receivers are talented guys and are going to get open given time. Landon understands the system and his progressions well enough that he is going to find them when they do and be on time and on target with his passes.”

THE TEAM, THE WHOLE TEAM AND NOTHING BUT THE TEAM

“This was a great team performance,” said Bennett, whose surprising team improved to 4-2 on the season and also clinched a home playoff game when Cosby lost to North Greene on Friday. “I’m not sure I'll ever see anything like it again. Our kids responded to adversity against a good football team.

“To be down 20-8 early, respond and tie it up, then drive the ball inside the 10 and turn it over twice — once for a touchdown — and go into the fourth quarter down 34-28 and manage to win the game the way we did, that takes a lot of guts on their part.”

It was, quite understatedly, a special night in Kentucky.

“It was a night full of incredible individual performances, but the best part was the whole team effort it took to make it happen, in an adverse situation, against a good football team,” Bennett said. “Landon and Devin had record-setting statistical nights and made some plays they shouldn't have been able to make. It was just playmakers making plays. But seeing our guys having fun, coming together, when we do that we are dangerous.”