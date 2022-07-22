ELIZABETHTON — How comfortable is Unaka football coach O’Brien Bennett with senior quarterback Landon Ramsey calling the plays?
“I told him the other day that I feel pretty comfortable going to get nachos during the ballgame,” Bennett said. “That’s where you want to be as a coach in being able to tell a kid that he’s got it and Landon definitely has it.
“I always tell him that he has the ‘veto power’ because he has the high football IQ to go up to the line, look at the defense to see if they have the play stopped and change it before the ball is snapped.”
Going into his senior go-around for a much-improved Rangers squad, little brother Landon is only a handful of yards off elder brother John’s school record for career passing.
“I think he’s only seven yards away,” Bennett said. “His brother Devin is all over the state record books for receiving, so that’s definitely been a luxury for us. All of those kids have worked hard and they’re also very intelligent.”
Added Ramsey: “It’s been difficult to adjust since Devin graduated. If I was in trouble, he was pretty easy to find and I could throw it to him.”
Ramsey was handed the keys to the offense at a young age and has flourished in the last three years. Last season’s record of 7-4 with a home playoff game was a testament to how far the program on Stoney Creek has come in a short amount of time.
“The losers mentality has been completely gone since I came here,” Ramsey said. “In my freshman year, no one really wanted to play hard. Now, it’s an entirely different program.”
The Rangers finished second in Region 1-1A last season to eventual state semifinalist Cloudland and hosted a playoff game for just the second time in history.
They ultimately ended up losing 42-26 a hotly-contested game to Midway, and it still stings for the senior signal caller. Unaka has never won a playoff game and has an 0-17 record in the postseason.
“It really does leave a sting, but we’re going to try to get back,” Ramsey said. “That really does bother me that we haven’t won a playoff game and I’m going to try to change that.”
Landon certainly does not feel any pressure of the legacies that his older brothers have left at the small Carter County school. In fact, he and his twin sister Lyndie — a standout basketball player — are adding to it.
“John has really been a mentor to me during my high school career,” Ramsey said. “There is a legacy here, but it’s not something I have to live up to. I just want to add to it and make it better.”
