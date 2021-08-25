Science Hill made its biggest gate ever for Friday’s Railroad Rumble game, and the Hilltoppers may have set a Northeast Tennessee record as well.

Keith Turner

Stacy Carter

Hilltoppers’ athletic director Keith Turner said Wednesday he is still working through the total, but it has surpassed $60,000. The final attendance figure was in the neighborhood of 6,500 at East Tennessee State University’s Greene Stadium.

Elizabethton defeated the Hilltoppers 34-15, but Science Hill came out in good shape at the bank.

The gate-receipts figure is so staggering, Science Hill head football coach Stacy Carter said it exceeded what Dobyns-Bennett made in 2012, when an estimated 11,000-plus fans crammed into J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport to witness two 9-0 teams go down to the final seconds in a 37-34 victory for the Indians.

“They had a $58,000 gate, but of course our ticket prices were higher for this one,” Carter said. “Also, they made up to $70,000 counting concessions.”

ETSU got the concession money for Friday’s game, and also made impressive cash for the skybox seats.

The gate-receipts haul for Science Hill is important, coming off last year when the effects of the pandemic negatively impacted athletic departments across the region because of attendance limits.

“This type of money can make your whole season,” Carter said.

Turner said he was glad things worked out well for ETSU, too.

“We want to give ETSU credit,” Turner said. “Dr. Brian Noland, Scott Carter, Matt McGahey, Steven May, did a great job. Also, Carter County Bank and Bank of Tennessee did a great job, too.

“From a financial standpoint it was really good for everybody. We raised ticket prices, but I didn’t hear any complaints about that. I think with all of the hoopla about the game and getting to play in a college stadium, people understood. I bet half of the people there had never been in that stadium. I know that’s what ETSU wanted. It was good for them to get people on campus.”

There were a few glitches, including problems with getting people into the stadium in a timely manner.

“If this becomes an annual thing, we will learn and do things better,” Turner said. “You take the information you have, and what ETSU deals with is normally 85 percent of the people come in on the side with the arches. And our fans are used to coming in at the last minute because of the reserved parking lot (at Tipton Stadium). There were a lot of factors, including digital tickets. Some people were having trouble pulling those up.

“It could be that we add more people next time at the gates. These are problems that can be fixed.”

Whether the game continues at ETSU in 2022 is up to Elizabethton, but a $60,000 carrot sure seems like serious motivation.

“It’s in their court,” Turner said. “ETSU is willing to make it an annual thing. And we probably could have made even more money if we had played on Thursday night and been the only game. That’s something we will look at in the future.”