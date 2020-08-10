With a 3-5 stack defense, Sullivan North will rely on its strong group of linebackers this season.
The defensive approach will allow the Raiders to keep offenses guessing, but it probably wouldn’t be very effective without players like Ethan Norris and Tristan Jobe.
Norris is a senior inside linebacker who should be in the mix of many plays.
“He’s a heady football player,” said North coach Preston Patrick. “He’s physical and leads by example.”
Joining Norris as a key part of the defense is another returning starter in Jobe.
“He’s actually kind of undersized, but he doesn’t play that way,” Patrick said. “He’s more like you would think about how a linebacker plays, with reckless abandon. He’s physical and throws himself in there.
“Tristan and Ethan are the leaders of the defense.”
Norris and Jobe were in the top five in tackles last season for the Raiders. If that on-field production continues, the supporting cast should be able to make even more things happen.
Landon Roberts is a senior who plays on the outside of the 3-5 setup. Junior Aiden Wills and senior David Howell are also part of the mix.
“Landon played a lot last year on both sides of the ball,” Patrick said. “He’s more of a shifty guy. Aiden has really had a good camp so far, and has good speed. David is a newcomer who has been a very pleasant surprise.”
Those five players are at the forefront while Patrick said others will be in the mix to play supporting roles.
“We’re trying to find depth behind those guys,” he said.
Overall, Patrick said he expects to have a competitive defense, but some players need to step up.
“We do have some guys who are untested,” he said.