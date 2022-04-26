RADFORD, Va. — East Tennessee State jumped out to a four-run lead, but Radford stormed back to take an 8-6 non-conference baseball win on Tuesday night.
The Bucs (24-13) went up 4-0 in the third inning as Bryce Hodge smacked a two-run double. On the next at-bat, designated hitter Garett Wallace sent a two-run shot over left field for his seventh home run of the season.
The lead didn’t stand long as the Highlanders (13-27) responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning. After the Bucs tied the game in the top of the fourth with Tommy Barth’s RBI single, Radford answered with two more runs.
Barth led ETSU at the plate, going 3 for 4. He extended his team-best hitting streak to 13 games. Leo Jiminian scored two runs for ETSU.
Reliever Cade Carlson suffered the loss after allowing five hits and three runs over three innings. It was a tough outing for Trevor Hanselman as well. He gave up five walks and four runs over two innings.
The Bucs return to action Friday when they host Mercer in a three-game series. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.