New East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles’ coaching staff will have a slightly different look when the Bucs begin spring practice later this month.
Wide receivers coach Mike Rader and defensive backs coach Steve Brown are no longer part of the team.
Rader has taken a job in medical sales and Brown has retired. ETSU hasn’t announced either move. Chris Grimes, who coached safeties at ETSU in 2015 under Carl Torbush, is now listed as the Bucs’ secondary coach on the school’s website.
Rader confirmed his move Wednesday, saying he was ready to spend more time with his family. He and his wife Lindsey have four sons, ages 4-9.
“COVID gave us all some time and I really got a sense of being home with the family,” Rader said. “And then we had two seasons in one year. When you go through something like that, although we had an unbelievable season and almost won two championships in one year, I don’t get this time back with my family. If I was ever going to do it, make this transition, the time was now.”
Rader, a former head coach at Maryville College, coached at ETSU for seven seasons. The last four he also served as offensive coordinator. Last season, ETSU’s offense was the most prolific in school history, averaging 32.7 points per game and recording 5,319 yards of total offense while winning the Southern Conference championship.
The 41-year-old Rader, who played at ETSU and nearby Science Hill High School, began to examine his future when Randy Sanders stepped down as ETSU’s head coach after last season.
“When Randy announced his retirement, it was a shock to your system,” Rader said. “We were all basically out of a job. I was thinking ‘What do I need to do to protect my family and do what’s best for them.’ ”
Rader reached out to a couple of his former Science Hill teammates, David Cassel and Mike Lewis, who work for Intuitive Surgical Company, which deals with robotic surgery systems. A couple of months later, he was headed toward a new career.
When Quarles was hired to replace Sanders, he announced plans to keep several assistants from the previous staff. Rader was one of them, although he was no longer going to be the offensive coordinator.
Rader said he’s not sure how much he’ll miss football until they tee it up in the fall.
“I don’t know how it’s going to hit me,” he said. “Right now it’s fresh. The good thing is I don’t have to leave the city. I’m going to be around. I’m the Bucs’ No. 1 fan. I hope they go out and continue to win championships and become a national power.”
Meanwhile, Brown coached at ETSU for four seasons and his secondary turned into one of the SoCon’s best. His replacement Grimes has coached at Gardner-Webb and Tennessee Tech, where he worked with ETSU defensive coordinator Billy Taylor.
Grimes was part of the rebirth of ETSU football. He previously coached two years with the Bucs, the one year they spent putting the program together and the first season of competition in 2015.
ETSU’s spring practice begins March 23. The team’s annual spring game is set for April 21.