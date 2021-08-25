BLOUNTVILLE — Grace Quillen scored two goals and assisted on another to power West Ridge to a 4-4 tie against Morris- town East in Tuesday night’s soccer match at Sullivan Central Middle School’s Bernie Webb Field.
Quillen, a talented freshman with loads of energy, made the most with her accurate striking. She said the Lady Wolves (0-1-1) team formed after the consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North high schools is starting to find some chemistry.
“I’m glad it was a tie because we’re a lot better than where we started,” Quillen said. “Everyone played well. Overall, our team is going to get a lot better and improve as we go through the season.”
It was an evenly matched contest with the Hurricanes (1-0-1) holding a slight 11-10 shot advantage. West Ridge coach Emily Robinette was happy to see the ball in the net four times after the Lady Wolves didn’t get much going their previous match against Daniel Boone.
This time, playing at the Central location, the Lady Wolves scored on two of their first three shot attempts.
“It was a great effort by the girls. We had been struggling to score goals,” Robinette said. “I felt tonight with us scoring four goals, that gives us confidence and momentum. We can build from that. With this team, we’re trying to build and communicate better.
“We made some mistakes, but we just have to concentrate on the improvement and getting better every game.”
FIRST HALF
Morristown East struck first in the 10th minute on a straight-ahead kick, coincidentally by Lexi Wolf.
The Wolves answered just two minutes later. Michaela Frazier got free on the right side and booted a thunderous 25-yard shot for the tying goal.
After a jumping save by West Ridge goalkeeper Jaelyn West in the 24th minute, the teams continued to play even until the 35th minute. That’s when Quillen booted the ball on the right side from nearly the same place as Frazier’s goal, finding Chloe Nelson on a perfectly placed cross and the go-ahead.
West Ridge maintained the 2-1 lead for the final minutes to take it into the intermission.
SECOND HALF
The Hurricanes immediately went on the attack in the second half. Battling for the ball in front of the West Ridge goal, Aaliyah Flynn tapped the ball over to Kirsten Sadlon for the tying score.
The Hurricanes pulled ahead when McKinzie Fishburn showed off some fancy footwork, getting past three West Ridge defenders for the go-ahead score. Her charge toward the goal resulted in a short boot to the back of the net and a 3-2 lead.
However, the Wolves were far from done.
They pushed forward in the 65th minute and were rewarded when Quillen knocked in a rebound for the tying goal. West Ridge came painstakingly close to retaking the lead in the 71st minute when Sydney Ferrando’s strong boot clanged off the right upright.
Freshman Abbie Roberts then sent a high-arcing shot toward the goal in the next minute. It took a perfectly time jump by West goalkeeper Janie Russell to punch it away.
Quillen wouldn’t be denied seconds later with a corner kick that curved toward the goal and bounced off Russell’s hand and into the net.
“You just have to focus and know what you’re doing,” Quillen said. “You just have to put it in your mind that you’re going to do it.”
Fishburn matched Quillen’s determination and fought her way back downfield for a shot attempt, on which West made a dramatic save. However, with a second shot attempt, she put the ball in the net for the tie.
There’s no time for West Ridge to celebrate the strong effort. The Lady Wolves face a daunting challenge Thursday night against a highly talented Science Hill team.