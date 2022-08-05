ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley senior Hayden Walls doesn’t say a whole lot.
But he doesn’t have to in order to get others on the Warrior football squad to follow his lead.
“Actions speak louder than words and he’s the prototypical guy that mimics that saying,” Happy Valley coach Jason Jarrett said. “He’s a guy that is a leader by example and he doesn’t have to talk to lead.”
Walls may be undersized as an offensive lineman — especially at right guard — but Jarrett says he has one of the biggest motors on the team.
“The last 10 minutes of his workout are just as good as the first 10 minutes,” Jarrett said. “He puts his head down and goes to work and that’s all he knows is hard work.”
Like most small-school gridiron players, Walls turns around and plays defense almost as soon as the offensive series comes to an end. At defensive end, he’s quick off the ball and wreaks havoc in the opposing backfield.
“I have to set that edge and I do get to be a little out of control,” Walls said. “I still have to be under control, though. It’s just fun to run after people.”
Walls is part of a group of nine seniors that have experienced many highs and lows on Warrior Hill. Last year was one of the lower points, finishing a woeful 1-9.
It was the worst season for Warrior football since the forgettable winless season in 1995.
“It’s definitely a rebound year for us, but we’re always wanting to compete for a championship,” Walls said.
Walls has been an animal in the weight room, often being one of the first to arrive and the last to leave. He’s slimmed down from last year and that will prove to be helpful on the defensive side of the ball.
“I hit the weights a lot and I’m a lot stronger than I was last year,” Walls said. “My weight went down a little from last year, but I’m still big enough to hold up a tackle.”
Jarrett implemented the acronym of “BEST is the Standard” when he took the job some eight years ago. Walls has all parts of the acronym — believe, effort, sense of urgency and toughness — along with so much more.
“We got out of a team meeting recently and I asked the guys to name one person on the team that demonstrates his best and pride in everything that they do,” Jarrett said. “Without a doubt, he was one of the guys that was mentioned frequently by his teammates. When teenagers stand up and speak, that really shows the respect they have for him.”
Sports Writer
I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017.
