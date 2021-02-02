Perhaps the only good thing about the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team’s loss to Wofford was the timing of it.
The Bucs didn’t have long to dwell on it.
ETSU is back in action Wednesday night at Mercer and the Bucs will be coming into Macon, Georgia, hot. Tip off at Hawkins Arena is set for 7 p.m.
A 67-62 loss at Wofford on Monday night slowed the momentum that had ETSU alone in first place in the Southern Conference standings.
“You really can’t dwell on any losses right now,” ETSU forward Vonnie Patterson said. “It’s like a quick turnaround. We play every other day now.”
The loss left the Bucs 10-6 overall, 6-2 in the SoCon. Mercer, under second-year coach Greg Gary, has underachieved in the league to this point, coming in 3-5 and 10-6 overall.
“It’s a quick turnaround, 48 hours,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “It’s going to be another tough game.”
MONSANTO HONOR
When Damari Monsanto injured his pinky against Furman, there were some questions how playing with a splint would affect his shooting touch.
The red-shirt freshman has answered the question and on Tuesday he was chosen as the SoCon’s player of the week. In three games, Monsanto averages 22.0 points and 10.5 rebounds a game while shooting 62% from the field.
Monsanto is bidding to be the league’s freshman of the year by averaging 12.1 points and 7.6 rebounds.
BUCS BY THE NUMBERS
Other than Monsanto, who went 8 for 12 from the field, the ETSU starters combined to shoot 33% against Wofford.
“You can’t do that against really good teams,” Shay said.
Ledarrius Brewer finished with eight points, making 3 of his 11 shots. He’s still the Bucs’ leading scorer at 16.4 points per game.
SCOUTING MERCER
The Bears’ two post players are high major transfers. Felipe Haase (f-foot-9, 253 pounds) is a South Carolina transfer, while Maciej Bender (6-foot-11, 255) began his career at West Virginia. Haase averages 12.9 points and 8.3 rebounds. Bender gets 11.4 and 4.2.
Ross Cummings, who missed last season with an injury, is back and leading the Bears in scoring at 15.7 points per game. He averages almost three 3-pointers a game and is shooting 44.8% from long range.
Neftali Alvarez averages 12.8 points and Leon Ayers 12.7.
Mercer was the only team to beat ETSU at Freedom Hall last year.
ON THE HORIZON
Chattanooga comes to Freedom Hall on Saturday for a 4 p.m. game.