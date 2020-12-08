BRISTOL — Coaches talk and talk about getting better every day, and this seems to be happening with the Science Hill boys basketball team.
Coming off a 10-point win at Cherokee just 24 hours earlier, the Hilltoppers were even better Tuesday night at Viking Hall, displaying numerous strengths in a convincing 83-62 whipping of Big 7 Conference rival Tennessee High.
The regularly scheduled girls game was postponed because THS had a number of players in coronavirus-related quarantine.
Science Hill (8-1, 2-0) was methodical in disposing of the youthful Vikings (1-8, 0-2) in the boys game, easing to a nine-point halftime edge which eventually grew to 81-56 on a Keynan Cutlip 3-point jumper with 1:58 left in the game.
“We were coming off a road trip and sometimes on back-to-back nights you may not have the same focus, but I thought our focus was better tonight,” SHHS coach Ken Cutlip said. “Anytime you can go on the road in the conference and you can pull away to a win, it’s a big deal.”
MANY DIFFERENT PARTS
Science Hill, often fueled by a trapping zone defense that produced some 20 THS turnovers and several quick Hilltopper buckets, displayed good depth.
Amare Redd led all scorers with 24 points, all on the interior and all after picking up two fouls in the game’s first two minutes and immediately having to sit. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound workhorse netted 20 in the second half.
Cutlip was smooth all evening and tossed in 15 points, while hustling lefthander Laithen Shingledecker had a 10-point first half en route to a 12-point outing.
In addition, cat burglar Dalvin Mathes had at least four steals, while John Bedard buried three 3-point jumpers, as the pair combined for 17 points.
Guard Joah Shay, who passed well, and powerful Ben Edwards on the inside, were both in sync off the bench and combined for nine points.
“I really thought our three seniors had outstanding games,” Coach Cutlip said. “I thought Amare settled down and played his game (after early foul trouble) and did a great job. Laithen was really good, especially in the first half in finishing for us, and then Ben Edwards really came on in the second half, getting loose balls and getting some baskets.
“Those are three seniors who understand what our program’s all about and how we want to play, and I thought they kind of led us tonight.”
VIKING LEADERS
Tennessee High, which starts three sophomores and two juniors, fought valiantly and stayed with the ‘Toppers for much of the first half, before Science Hill finished the second quarter on a 14-7 run to lead 39-30 at intermission.
Wade Witcher scored 17 points to pace coach Michael McMeans’ club, which received 11 points from Brandon Dufore and 10 each from Braden Wilhoit, Marcus Phelps and Kenyae Carter.