The Science Hill girls’ soccer team has been working on their passing skills and moving the ball at a fast pace the last few weeks.
Those efforts were put on full display Thursday night in a 9-0 victory over West Ridge at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Scoring five goals in the first 18 minutes, the Lady ’Toppers (2-1) made quick work of the Lady Wolves. They counted assists on seven of the nine goals.
“We’ve really focused the last several weeks on one- and two-touching the ball, moving the ball with speed and switching the angle of attack, switching the field as quickly as possible,” Science Hill coach Ron Kind said. “Possession is the best form of defense.
“We’re beginning to really come together, I think, as a team. We’ve just got talent all across the board.”
There’s no doubt about that with Science Hill graduating only two starters off last season’s team that reached the Class AAA sectional round.
Morgan Mahoney, a new starter for this season, scored a little over a minute into the game off an assist from Sophia Youngman. Megan Burleson added to the onslaught seven minutes later with another Youngman assist.
Burleson returned the favor, assisting on a Youngman goal in the 13th minute. Burleson had her second assist with a Gabby Garcia goal only two minutes later.
Working the middle of the field, Taylor Jones added an unassisted goal for a 5-0 lead and the Lady ’Toppers were well on their way.
“We’ve been working in practice on keeping the ball and not giving it up and one and two touches,” Jones said. “I think we really did that tonight and Coach Ron was really proud of us.
“They didn’t really pressure as much. So we had time to work on our passes and get some good goals in.”
Riley Jones added to the total in the 26th minute, scoring on a header with Garcia providing the assist.
Getting a penalty kick with seven minutes left in the half, goalkeeper Drew Tolley had the honors of sending it to the back of the net.
“When we got a PK we didn’t really know what to do,” Taylor Jones said. “So we let our goalie take the shot. She was really happy to score.”
Mahoney closed out the first half the way she started, scoring a goal, this time with Taylor Jones on the assist.
Up 8-0, Science Hill worked on their passing early in the second half before going on the attack. West Ridge (0-2-1) didn’t make it easy as the Lady ’Toppers missed on four shots before Hannah Dawson clinched the game with Parker Fleenor assisting.
“I told them the last 10 minutes that we played were probably the best 10 minutes of soccer we’ve played so far,” West Ridge coach Emily Robinette said. “I wanted Science Hill to want to score on us and us to work hard against them when they’re trying to score. The last 10 minutes meant a lot to me.”
The Lady Wolves were short handed, missing four starters including goalkeeper Jaelyn West. Chloe Nelson moved from the midfield to play keeper the first part of the game before Raegan Murphy took over.
“We had a lot of girls out tonight and the girls who don’t get to play as much stepped up and got some good experience,” Robinette said. “We came together as a team tonight and hopefully we can carry that forward.
“We played both Chloe and Reagan in goal and neither had ever played goalkeeper until this year. That says a lot for their character and ability. Science Hill obviously has a wonderful program, always top notch and we know that. We know we have to build to get better.”
It’s been quite a week for Science Hill with the shutout coming just two days after they hammered rival Dobyns-Bennett 5-1 on the Lady Indians’ home field.
“It’s a great group of girls and they work their socks off,” Kind said. “We always encourage them to come out and take every game as it is, because you don’t know what the other team’s gonna present to you. This is their first time playing them, and we just try to take every game serious.”