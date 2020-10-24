The East Tennessee State football team closed its fall practice Saturday with its final intrasquad scrimmage at Greene Stadium, and the quarterbacks took center stage.
Tyler Riddell, who played just little enough last year as a freshman to retain his red-shirt status, got the start at quarterback and looked comfortable in the role. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
“I feel kind of like I did in high school,” Riddell said. “I’m more comfortable. I know where to go with the ball when the defense does certain things.”
In all, the quarterbacks completed 29 of 41 passes. Ten receivers caught at least one pass.
“That’s a good and bad thing,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “It’s good that our quarterbacks were able to throw it. It’s good that our receivers, tight ends, backs were able to catch it. It’s a bad thing that the receivers were able to get open when you look at it from a defensive back perspective or a linebacker perspective.”
Riddell did make one major mistake. One of his passes hit freshman linebacker Daniel Davilla in the hands and Davilla returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
Riddell shook off the miscue and led the offense down the field on a long touchdown drive on its next possession.
The quarterback position is up for grabs after last year’s fill-in starter Trey Mitchell transferred during the offseason.
WELDON OK
Quarterback Cade Weldon missed last season with a shoulder injury after transferring from Miami.
If there were any questions about Weldon’s state of mind after his injury, they were answered Saturday.
He certainly wasn’t afraid of contact.
On one play, Weldon gained eight yards on a run before being flipped by Erek Campbell. He jumped right up.
A bit later, he was literally thrown for a loss — being tossed to the ground by Olajuwon Pinkleton. Weldon landed on his shoulder but was OK.
“He’s had no ill effects from the injury since we’ve started,” Sanders said. “Sometimes the things are harder to overcome mentally than physically and he’s done a nice job with that.”
Weldon came on after Riddell and completed 10 of his 13 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.
LOCAL STARS
A day after watching his high school team win the Musket Bowl, former David Crockett quarterback Cade Larkins got some action in an ETSU uniform.
Larkins completed 4 of 6 passes for 67 yards and a perfectly thrown 21-yard touchdown pass to Riley Bryant.
Julian Lane-Price, a sophomore from West Greene, caught two touchdown passes. He finished with four catches for 69 yards.
Cade Maupin, a freshman linebacker from Elizabethton, got extensive playing time and led the way with seven tackles.
Dawson Pierson, a sophomore tight end from Dobyns-Bennett, caught a pass that set up the scrimmage’s first touchdown.
RESTING STARTERS
Starting running backs Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors sat out the scrimmage. Several other starters on both sides of the ball either sat out or saw limited action.
“Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors are kind of mad at me because I haven’t hardly given them a scrimmage snap,” Sanders said. “Those guys, I know what they’re going to do come game time because they’ve proven it for two years. I need to see what some of these other guys are going to do.”
HUZZIE SIZZLES
Will Huzzie was at it again. The 6-foot-3 sophomore wide receiver made a one-handed diving catch while being tightly covered near midfield.
It was reminiscent of the first touchdown catch of his career, a similar one-handed effort against Chattanooga last year. That one got a lot of national attention.
“That was a good catch but it ain’t nothing close to the Chattanooga one,” Huzzie said.
Huzzie had five receptions for 53 yards.
YOUNG LINE
How young is the Bucs’ offensive line?
Fifteen of the 18 linemen listed on the roster and either freshmen or sophomores.
The group is led by junior all-conference candidate Tre’mond Shorts.
The line was hit hard by graduation and two players who left the team after graduating despite having a year of eligibility remaining.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do with some of those young linemen on pass protection,” Sanders said.
UP NEXT
The Bucs’ “spring” season is scheduled to begin Feb. 20 when Samford comes to town. The schedule will consist of eight games against Southern Conference opponents.