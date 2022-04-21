After East Tennessee State’s spring football practice closed with the Blue and Gold Game, Bucs coach George Quarles wasn’t about to make a call on whom he thought would be the starting quarterback when the season opens.
Of course, he doesn’t have to until the end of August, but he hinted that he could use a two-quarterback system if Tyler Riddell and Brock Landis don’t separate themselves in the fall.
“If we had to decide right now, it would be tough,” Quarles said Thursday night at Greene Stadium. “I would expect we’d probably play both of them to be honest with you.
“I would love for one of them to clearly be ahead of the other. But it’s a possibility. I know it’s not ideal, but we do it at every other position. I don’t know why it’s such a big deal at quarterback.”
Landis got things started with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Adriel Clark on the second series of the night. Clark is no stranger to the end zone. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound freshman had a state-record 28 touchdown receptions as a high school senior in Suwanee, Georgia.
“It’s just two Georgia boys connecting,” said Landis, who is from Hoschton, Georgia. “We’ve had a good spring together. We’re on the same page. It was really nice watching that pay off in the spring game.”
Landis completed 13 of 21 passes for 131 yards. He was intercepted twice. Riddell, last year’s starter, was 8 of 11 for 32 yards and a short touchdown pass to fullback Jawan Martin.
“I feel like there’s really good competition,” Landis said. “We’re pushing each other. Since I got here it’s been like that. I’m glad we don’t have bad blood with each other. We’re cool. We talk. We hang outside of football. It’s nice competing with him knowing we’re still going to be friends.”
With tackling non-existent Thursday night to preserve the health of the players, the success of running plays was tough to judge. But freshman running back Adrian Johnson broke through the middle untouched and scored on a 41-yard run for the second touchdown of the night.
Johnson finished the night as the game’s leading rusher with 54 yards on eight carries.
Cade Larkins had some good moments at quarterback as well. The former David Crockett High School star rifled a pass in traffic for a nice completion and took off for a 10-yard gain on the next play, perhaps signaling that his surgically repaired knee is ready to go.
Freshman defensive back Sheldon Arnold picked off a Landis pass during a two-minute drill on the final play of the night. Arnold took off running as the coaches were yelling at him to get down since the clock had expired.
“I heard him when I got to the sideline,” Arnold said. “I wasn’t really listening. I was kind of in a zone. I probably would have taken a knee right there after I caught the ball. I was just having fun because it was the spring game.”
Afterward, Quarles seemed pleased how his first series of spring practices went.
“I’m very encouraged, excited,” he said. “It’s a great group of guys. They’ve worked extremely hard. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. They’ve been physical. They’ve been professional.”
DAYE RETURNS
Daryl Daye was back on the ETSU sideline as defensive line coach.
Daye retired after the 2019 season but was brought back this week when Anthony Shakir left ETSU after one season to take a job at Chattanooga.