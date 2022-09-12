Quarles

George Quarles was an assistant at Furman for five seasons before taking over at ETSU.

 JOE AVENTO/Johnson City Press

East Tennessee State will play host to Furman in a Southern Conference football game on Saturday, and it’s a date that has been circled on Bucs fans’ calendars ever since George Quarles was hired in December.

“We’re still trying to get over what happened last Saturday, figure out how we can correct some mistakes from last week, but certainly coming from Furman, it is definitely a big game,” Quarles said Monday during his weekly news conference at Greene Stadium. “It’s a big game for lots of reasons, but certainly if for no other reason, it’s the next game. It’s a conference game against a team that’s playing really well.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you