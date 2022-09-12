East Tennessee State will play host to Furman in a Southern Conference football game on Saturday, and it’s a date that has been circled on Bucs fans’ calendars ever since George Quarles was hired in December.
“We’re still trying to get over what happened last Saturday, figure out how we can correct some mistakes from last week, but certainly coming from Furman, it is definitely a big game,” Quarles said Monday during his weekly news conference at Greene Stadium. “It’s a big game for lots of reasons, but certainly if for no other reason, it’s the next game. It’s a conference game against a team that’s playing really well.”
Quarles spent the past five years as an assistant at Furman. The Paladins, who visit Greene Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday, are coming off a 35-12 loss at Clemson, a game in which they outgained the No. 4 team in the FBS.
“Even though they got beat by Clemson, they outgained them” said Quarles, whose team is coming off a 20-17 loss at The Citadel. “You watch the film and they outplayed them in a lot of ways. So a really talented team is coming in here Saturday.”
Although Quarles had success with the Paladins and he admits it’s a special game facing his old friends, he wants to minimize the distractions during preparations.
“Like I tell our guys all the time, we’re really not concerned a whole lot about who we play,” he said. “I’m more concerned about how we play. And we’ve got some things we’ve got to correct and kind of try to develop our own identity, if you will. And that’s, I think, more important than who we play this Saturday.”
Quarles was less than impressed with his own team’s performance against The Citadel.
“Empty trips to the red zone. Obviously, when you get no points out of those, that’s the difference in the game,” he said. “And I thought probably the biggest thing is we beat ourselves. We had, I think, three late penalties. We gave them three first downs on penalties. Good teams don’t do those things.”
The loss dropped the Bucs to 1-1 and they fell to No. 18 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and No. 19 in the coaches poll.
NO HELP FROM REPLAY
Shortly before the Bucs turned the ball over with a fourth-down incompletion from inside the Citadel 1-yard line, Jacob Saylors seemed to score on a run up the middle on third down. He was ruled down just short of the goal line. Quarles said he asked an official to have the play reviewed.
The play was never checked via video replay.
“I asked him to review it and he said every play is reviewed,” Quarles said. “The angles are so bad. I think if we’re Tennessee or Alabama where they’ve got 20 different camera angles, that one’s a touchdown. But in that situation, I just don’t think the angles are very good. I don’t even think we have a goal line shot. It certainly looked like he got in with second effort. He wasn’t down because he was laying on top of everybody. But they didn’t give it to us. We’ve got to find a way to get that one in there.”
‘LACK OF DISCIPLINE’
ETSU was called for several penalties after the whistle and the players spent much of the day jawing and tussling after the fact, something that didn’t make Quarles very happy.
“It was just lack of discipline,” he said. “We’ve got to be better in that regard. Other teams are going to watch that and try to get in your head. We just can’t have that kind of reputation. We need to worry about being a good player between the whistles and not worry about it after the whistle. We’ve got to do better as coaches making sure we have our guys focusing on what we’re supposed to be focusing on.”
BACKS COULD BE BACK
Saylors accounted for half of ETSU’s offensive touches against The Citadel because his backups Bryson Irby and Trey Foster, in addition to fullback Juwan Martin, were all out with injuries.
Quarles said some of them, if not all, could be back this week.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Chandler Martin, who set the ETSU school record with 23 tackles, was chosen as the SoCon defensive player of the week on Monday.
Martin’s 23 tackles are tied for the most by a Division I player — FCS and FBS — this season.