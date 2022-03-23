The George Quarles era officially began at East Tennessee State on Wednesday as the Bucs hit the field for their first spring practice under their new coach.
A brisk, two-hour workout at Greene Stadium officially signaled the opening of spring ball.
“We’ve been waiting for this day for a while,” said Quarles, who was hired to replace the retired Randy Sanders. “None of us got to have a spring practice a year ago. We were playing a season. So it’s been two years since we’ve done a spring practice. It was fun just to get back out and see them throwing a football and having helmets on. It was a lot of fun.”
Quarles is taking over a program that soared to new heights last year, winning a school-record 11 games, capturing the Southern Conference championship and advancing to the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
None of that mattered Wednesday as the Bucs were just trying to get their feet wet to start a spring consisting of 14 practices and culminating with the spring game on April 21.
For a first day, Quarles was pleased with what he saw on the field.
“You hope you have a lot of energy, which I think we did,” he said. “The competition was good. We had a few minor injuries, but nothing major. For us, the new guys, we want to see what we’ve got. I’ve seen it from the other sideline, but I’ve never seen it from this sideline.
“I saw guys that try hard, guys that care, guys that are working hard. I was pleased with the effort. It was sloppy at times. It looked like a first day in a lot of ways.”
With a new head coach and several new position coaches, Quarles said there will be competition at every position.
“There’s guys who you feel have a pretty good chance to be your guy, but certainly there’s competition all over the field,” he said. “We’ve not named anyone a starter yet. That’s what we need. We need competition at every spot. We don’t need guys standing in the back saying ‘This guy’s No. 1 and I’m a 2 or a 3.' We want everybody thinking they’re a 1.”
Tyler Riddell was the starting quarterback last season. He completed 62% of his passes while throwing for 2,464 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. His job is still up in the air.
Riddell shared most of the reps with Brock Landis and former David Crockett star Cade Larkins on Wednesday.
“I thought they all did some good things at times and it looked like the first day at times,” Quarles said. “That competition is certainly open. I know Ty has played the most. We told them that position is open. That’s a spot we need to get better and more consistent play out of.”
NEW COACHES
ETSU officially announced the hiring of defensive backs coach Chris Grimes and wide receivers coach Joe Horn.
Grimes, who coached safeties at ETSU under Carl Torbush, spent the last two years at Tennessee Tech. He’s a former defensive coordinator at Gardner-Webb. He replaced the retired Steve Brown.
Horn just joined the program on Wednesday, coming from Colgate. He replaces Mike Rader, who left the program to go into private business.