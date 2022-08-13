East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles saw plenty of positives during Saturday’s scrimmage at Greene Stadium.
Even with running back Jacob Salyors, the 2022 Southern Conference preseason player of the year, out with a hamstring injury, the offense was still able to move the ball effectively and score 28 points. The defense was good fundamentally, making the tackles to hold down extra yardage.
The expectations are high with the Bucs coming off an 11-2 season and their second Southern Conference title in four seasons. They are ranked No. 11 in the STATS FCS preseason poll.
“We made some big plays, most of them in the passing game of course,” Quarles said. “We certainly didn’t run up and down the field on the defense. You have to watch the film, but I’m pleased where we are both sides. We had really good competition and were physical.”
There weren’t many missed tackles with veteran defensive coordinator Billy Taylor’s guys doing a stellar job of wrapping up and using good techniques.
“We tackled well and didn’t get anyone hurt. That’s always a big concern in these type of situations,” Quarles said. “For the most part, our form was really good today. A couple of the reserve guys missed a couple of tackles late in the scrimmage, but the guys we are counting on, when we had chances to make tackles, we made them. Coach Taylor does a great job defensively with how they play physically.”
Much excitement was about the fast-paced offense installed by new coordinator Adam Neugebauer. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Riddell completed 12 of 17 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. The coach loved the confidence with which Riddell played.
“Tyler doesn’t make many mistakes and he made plays today,” Quarles said. “He knows what Coach Neugebauer is looking for and he gets the ball to the playmakers. If he will do that, we will be just fine.”
Riddell, who finished with 19 touchdowns versus five interceptions a year ago, was efficient during his time on the field. He hit former Science Hill standout Solomon Dunn for a 27-yard touchdown and Giovanni Dyer with an 18-yard touchdown.
“I felt like we were able to move the ball however we wanted at whatever tempo we wanted,” Riddell said. “Normally it’s the other way around early in the season —when you’re trying to find our tempo and move the ball different ways. We seemed to do that well today.”
The Bucs look to have some depth at the position.
Baron May, a sophomore transfer from Eastern Michigan, finished 4-for-6 passes for 61 yards and redshirt junior Brock Landis completed four throws for 60 yards.
Other ETSU scores were a 1-yard run by Adrian Johnson and a 16-yard pass from William Riddle to Tanner Corum.
Adriel Clark was the leading receiver, hauling in three catches for 81 yards. He accounted for the game’s longest play, a 47-yard pass from May. Will Huzzie and Corum each had three catches, while Dunn finished with two catches for 43 yards.
“I like this offense, how we’re passing the ball and spreading the field more,” Dunn said. “We still have our running game with Jacob Saylors. I feel the way we’re able to pass the ball will open up the run game. It’s a very dynamic offense this year.”
He described the play that led to his touchdown catch.
“I had a post and the guy on the opposite side of the field had a dig,” Dunn said. “It just so happened that I was in the right place at the right time. It tipped off his hands and landed in mine. That was pretty cool.”
DEFENSIVE STANCE
Alijah Huzzie led ETSU with six tackles, while middle linebacker Stephen Scott finished with five tackles, two for loss, and a sack.
Scott, a junior middle linebacker from Greensboro, North Carolina, is taking on a much larger role after the graduation of All-American Jared Folks.
“I looked at Jared Folks last year as the leader,” Scott said. “I looked at what he did and thought what can I do. Today, we came out a little flat and we’ve got to pick it up a little bit. As a defense, we have to be more fired up. There are little things we need to correct, but overall we’re coming along.”
The defense didn't come up with any interceptions or fumbles, but they were able to hold the running backs to 2.3 yards per carry. Sophomore lineman Max Evans echoed Scott in wanting the defense to be more aggressive early, but he liked how they were able to make adjustments.
“It was a great adjustment coming out against our offense, seeing them live at full speed for the first time,” Evans said. “Playing against that tempo, it took us a second to settle in our groove. We did well in the red zone. Playing against an offense like that, that’s already doing so well, I’m happy with our success.”