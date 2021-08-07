Elizabethton has been making headlines and rewriting history a lot over the last two football seasons. In the upcoming one, the Cyclones could cement themselves amongst the immortals of area gridiron squads.
Shawn Witten’s crew carries a 30-game winning streak into the 2021 season opener against Science Hill and has matched the second-longest string in area history (Greeneville, 2017-19).
The top spot, held by the Dobyns-Bennett Indians of 37 consecutive victories that began on Halloween night in 1946 and lasted until Sept. 22, 1950, has remained unchallenged for seven decades.
“That was a great time to be playing football in Kingsport,” former D-B and Georgia Tech star quarterback Darrell Crawford said. “In my senior year, we went unbeaten, untied and were unscored upon in the regular season. When we played Atlanta Marist in the Teen Bowl at J. Fred and they scored on us in the first half, we were pretty upset."
HOW THE STREAK STARTED
Going into the 1946 season, the Tribe shouldered an 11-game streak and won the first five games of the season — including a 92-6 thrashing of Jenkins (Ky.) in the opening game.
In D-B’s annual meeting with the Knoxville Trojans, the game was delayed a day due to bad conditions at Evans-Collins Field and it proved to be disastrous for the Tribe.
“I remember that game very well,” Crawford said. “It was pouring rain and we slept on the bus that night. Looking back, that was probably one of the worst things we could have done.”
A sold out crowd of 10,000 piled in to see the Trojans dethrone the defending champs, 20-12.
Little did anyone know that it would be the beginning of something even better.
UNBEATEN AND UNTIED
D-B went through the 1947 regular season unbeaten, untied and unscored upon, accumulating 239 points along the way.
The star-studded backfield of three future Georgia Tech players — Harry Wright, Jack Patterson and Crawford — steamrolled opponents on offense and suffocated foes on defense.
D-B had made the full switch to the T-formation and Crawford was the first quarterback in the new system under coach Ed Shockey.
The Tribe did not allow a single offensive unit past the 50-yard-line until the season’s final game against Atlanta Marist in the Teen Bowl on Thanksgiving Day in Kingsport.
“I’ll never forget that game,” Crawford said. “Myself, Jack and Roy Duncan were in the defensive backfield and Marist ran a halfback pass to score on us. Roy was playing safety and had gotten knocked pretty good the play before. (Marist wide receiver) George Maloof caught the pass from Chappell Rhino around midfield and ran right past Roy."
The crowd of 8,000 that showed up saw their Indians go into the locker room down 6-0 to the Cadets and were not used to seeing such an ineffective performance.
At the break, for his outstanding coaching job, the city of Kingsport awarded Shockey a brand new Buick automobile.
According to Kingsport Times-News sports editor Roy Elkins' story, when Shockey reached out to grab the keys from First Presbyterian Church pastor Dr. Thomas Johnston, they were yanked back and he was told that he could accept the car after he came back to win the game.
The Tribe came back to win the game 21-6 behind scores from Tommy Stevens, Tommy Trent and Wright. The win also gave the Shockey's group the “Southern Championship.”
TRAGEDY AND TRIUMPH
On June 22, 1948, Shockey resigned as coach of the Indians to take a post at Virginia Tech as the freshman coach. His record over four seasons at D-B was 35-4-1.
In stepped Howard Bowers, who had an affinity for the University of Notre Dame and coach Frank Leahy at the time. Leahy guided the Irish to four consecutive unbeaten seasons from 1946-49 — basically the same time frame the Indians were on their winning streak.
Sportswriters from all over the South began to call D-B the "Little Notre Dame of the South." It was not the only similarity between the two teams as Leahy had scrapped Knute Rockne's box offense and switched to the T formation when he became the coach in 1939.
Late in the 1948 season, tragedy struck the Indians. Near the end of a 40-0 win over Science Hill, backup sophomore guard Regan Keller suffered a fatal injury to the head and neck area. The unexpected loss of a teammate fueled the Indians for the rest of the season, most notably against Miami Senior on Dec. 10 in the Orange Bowl in front of 28,660 spectators.
The postseason trip to the Sunshine state following another unbeaten state championship run was the longest for D-B since before World War II. In the game, the Indians donned green and gold uniforms, paying homage to the mighty Fighting Irish.
After being tied at half, the Tribe shut down the Stingarees and Wright broke off a 41-yard slant pattern across the middle to start the fourth quarter — which would be enough to secure a 14-7 win.
Even the writers from Florida were taken by Wright's impressive performance in the Orange Bowl.
John McMullan of the Miami Daily News wrote a column that ran in the Kingsport paper on Dec. 12 saying, "A 140-pound bundle of hustle, tagged Harry Wright — who next fall will enroll at (Georgia) Tech — could just about attend any higher institution of football he fancies after his performance in leading Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett High to a 14-7 win over Miami High on Friday night."
STREAK BUSTERS
The Tribe ran through the first nine games of the 1949 campaign unbeaten, highlighted by thumping Chattanooga Central (20-2) and Science Hill (54-0).
On Nov. 18, D-B met its toughest game to date at Knox Young and had to rally from behind three times. Backup fullback Jerry Ford scoring the game-winning touchdown with 33 seconds to go.
With a third consecutive state title in hand and the streak at 36, life was good in the D-B football program.
The following season, the inevitable finally happened.
Before 13,000 stunned fans at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, little Spring City of Rhea County won 20-13 to hand the Indians their first defeat in almost four calendar years. The Bulldogs rolled up 11 first downs and 191 yards on the ground that night and never trailed in the game.
Fifteen days later, Purdue shocked Notre Dame to end its 39-game unbeaten streak, which included two famous ties: against Army in 1946 in Yankee Stadium and against USC in 1948.
"I know I was disappointed when I found out they got beat," Crawford said.
Kingsport Times News sports editor Jack Kiser wrote in his "Sports Corner" column that, "Around 13,000 victory-spoiled fans saw a football team even better than the Kingsport Indians on Friday night. And they couldn't believe what they saw.
"To them, Dobyns-Bennett was invincible and winning had become an accepted fact. No team is unbeatable. The Indians, by using natural ability, spirit and great coaching to good advantage, had just prolonged this eventuality."