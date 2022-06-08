Prudhomme latest to be named to Legends of Thunder Valley
Bristol Dragway announced Monday that Don “The Snake” Prudhomme will be inducted into the Legends of Thunder Valley, the track’s official hall of fame, during the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on June 17-19.
Prudhomme, who drove the famed U.S. Army Funny Car among others, will be inducted during pre-race ceremonies for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on Sunday, June 19. He is best known for his legendary races with Tom “Mongoose” McEwen, which has been called the greatest rivalry in drag racing.
The two joined forces with the Hot Wheels brand to form some of the most popular toys of the 1970s. They were the subjects of a 2013 film titled, “Snake and Mongoose.”
Prudhomme joins such names as Speedway Motorsports executive chairman Bruton Smith, Bristol Dragway founder Larry Carrier, 17-time Top Fuel world champion legend Don Garlits, and 16-time NHRA Funny Car champ John Force among the legends.
Prudhomme, 81, from San Fernando Valley, Calif., won four NHRA Funny Car world championship titles as a driver and earned 49 victories during his days in nitro-fueled Funny Cars and Top Fuel Dragsters. He also earned two more world championships and 55 victories as an NHRA team owner in the late 1990s-2000s.
Prudhomme was very successful racing at Bristol Dragway in the 1960s and ’70s, where he raced to one victory in six final-round appearances. He topped the Top Fuel class at the 1967 NHRA Springnationals, where Prudhomme scored his third career victory by beating “Sneaky” Pete Robinson in the final.
He broke one of the speed barriers in Funny Car when he posted a 266.27 mph run in 1985. That was faster than the Top Fuel speed record at the time.
Prudhomme is one of an exclusive list of drivers who have competed at Bristol Dragway in all three of the top drag racing sanctioning bodies — NHRA, IHRA and AHRA.
As a team owner at Bristol, Prudhomme’s drivers captured two NHRA victories, including one by Top Fuel driver Larry Dixon (2002) and one by Funny Car driver Ron Capps (2001).
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Memphis Scott from Johnson City won the 450D race and was runner-up in the 250D class at last Saturday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series at I-81 Motorsports Park.
Hunter Harrison from Elizabethton captured the Veteran Warrior victory with Johnson City’s Aaron Ebarb second. Blake Liddle beat Jake Hillman in a battle of Jonesborough riders to win the 85cc, 9-11 race. Another Jonesborough rider, Chris Furches, swept ATV Amateur motos.
There was a 1-2 finish by Kingsport racers Jackson Horne and Cash Taylor in Super Mini, while Taylor was runner-up in two other classes. Kaleb Jobe from Kingsport was the winner in two classes. Chandler Brickey from Coeburn also won two races, edging Anthony Fields from Bluff City in the 450C race.
Maddux Rhudy from Mountain City was the winner in the youngest class. Knox Bennett from Johnson City was second in a pair of 51cc classes.
Four Kingsport riders — Thadd Slaughter (50+), Oakley Carr (51cc Multi-Speed), Keiralynn Deal (65cc, 10-11) and Pazlee Roark (Women) all posted runner-up finishes.
HYDE AMONG WORLD’S BEST
Elizabethton’s Brandon Hyde finished 10th in the world recently in the Mazda Global MX-5 Cup on iRacing.
Hyde was the highest finishing driver in North America with 22 wins and 69 top-five finishes in 119 races. Pedro de Oliveira from Brazil was the series champion, one of three drivers from the South American country in the top 10. Drivers from Italy, Finland and three from Australia were among those ahead of Hyde. Scott Keen, who finished 13th, was the only other American racer in the top 25.
LOCAL WINS
Danny Casteel, the 71-year-old racer from Johnson City recently picked up his second win of the season in the Classic Vintage race at Hickory Motor Speedway. Casteel drove his No. 41 car to another class win.
The recent DER Bracket Series race at Bristol Dragway saw a father and son combination win for the first time on the same day. Seth Street captured the Super Pro victory, while his six-year-old son, Hunter, was the Junior Dragster, Division 1 winner.
WEEKEND RACES
Kingsport Speedway has a night of Pure 4 and Enduro racing scheduled for Friday. The Pure 4 is the strongest class at the speedway in terms of car count. The Enduros will have a 100-lap race around the 3/8-mile concrete oval with cautions only thrown for safety measures. There are other novelty races like a chain race and skid-plate race also on the schedule.
Muddy Creek Raceway plays host to a Vintage Motocross National Championship race this weekend. Kingsport rider Steve Clark is one of the top-ranked riders in the country in his class. The racing at the Blountville track starts at 10:15 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. There are also Unlimited A/B and C/D class races for modern bikes on Sunday.
Racing also returns to Lonesome Pine Raceway on Saturday evening. Qualifying is at 2 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. The Lonesome Pine Late Models are the headliners with a 50-lap feature. Other races are scheduled for the Charger, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Pure Street classes.
Cherokee Race Park hosts another round of IHRA Summit SuperSeries points racing this weekend. A big crowd of racers is expected to be on hand at the 1/8-mile Rogersville drag strip.