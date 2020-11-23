BLUFF CITY — The Providence Academy boys basketball team gave Sullivan East a taste of its own medicine on Monday inside the Dyer Dome on the opening night of the sixth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic.
A huge second quarter when the Knights made five 3-pointers and applied constant pressure defense helped lead to a 67-57 win.
“I was kind of surprised that we controlled the game from the start,” Providence coach Damon Johnson said. “(East) was picked to win the conference and this is our first year competing at this kind of level. I felt like we had a chance and It’s funny you mention pressure because that’s what we talked about before the game.
“Back in my day, that was a key phrase — pressure busts pipes. If we brought the pressure the entire game, the pipes would bust and I felt like we did that.”
The Patriots had cut the deficit to seven points midway through the fourth quarter, but Andrew Lawrence stepped up in a big way for Providence. He went 8-for-10 from the line in the final stanza and tallied a game-high 19 points.
Thomas Messimer made three huge buckets from beyond the arc in the second to give Providence a big cushion that it would hold throughout. He would finish with 11 points.
Reid Stoltzfus chipped in 13 while James Reese had 10.
“Andrew made some big free throws and that’s something we have not been good at over the course of the season,” Johnson said. “I think we were shooting like 45% as a team and that was huge for us for him to come in and knock down those free throws to seal the game.”
The Patriots did not shoot particularly well, which is a rarity at home, only making five 3-pointers. Sharpshooter Dylan Bartley failed to make a shot from long range, but finished with 17 points.
Ethan Bradford and Logan Murray each threw in 10 points for the Pats.
“The big thing coming in was trying to stop those 3-pointers,” Johnson said. “We did a good job of getting on them and making them shoot tough shots.
“I think we have a lot to work on, but it’s early. I like the group, chemistry and pieces that we have. I think we have everything we need to be good.”
GRAINGER 57, SULLIVAN CENTRAL 45
The Lady Cougars met a familiar opponent and had an all to similar result in Monday’s opening day of the sixth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East Middle School.
Grainger — which had eliminated Central from postseason play the last two seasons in the regional tournament — held the Lady Cougars to 5-for-23 from beyond the arc and just 3-for-13 in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t hit shots when we needed them,” Lady Cougars coach Kristi Walling said. “I feel pretty good about the way we played there for about three quarters. We missed a couple of easy baskets that would have knocked it down to two and against a team like (Grainger), you have to capitalize on those opportunities.”
The Lady Grizzlies got a big game from post player Lauren Longmire with 23 points. Central got good outputs from Emma Niebruegge (14) and Jaelyn West (13), but the opportunity was there for the taking being down six points at the end of the third.
“I think our kids before heard some chit-chat and might’ve been intimidated a little bit,” Walling said. “After the game, I told them that we played with them and we have no reason to be intimidated by them. We gave them a good game, but things just didn’t go our way when we needed them to.”