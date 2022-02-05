The fun-and-gun style of play of the Providence Academy boys basketball team ran Hampton off the floor in Saturday’s non-conference game.
The home-standing Knights had a blistering start to the fourth quarter and snapped Hampton’s five-game winning streak with an 80-67 triumph.
Jayme Peay had four big dunks in the game and ended the night with a game-high 21 points. The sharp-shooting Andrew Lawrence finished with 17.
James Reese also netted 17 for the Knights as 13 of them came in the third — in which he was perfect from the field, going 6 of 6.
“James really got rolling in that third quarter,” Providence head coach Damon Johnson said. “That was one of his best games this year. Things started falling for him and he played big in that period.
“We started playing really well. The ball was moving and people started taking the right shots.”
Reid Stoltzfus also contributed 12 for Providence (17-10). The Knights were an impressive 16 of 26 in the second half and pushed a seven-point third-quarter lead out to as much as 16 in the fourth.
“That’s the type of stuff that we like to do because basketball is a game of runs,” Johnson said. “We know good teams are going to make runs and when we get the momentum, we want to try to get easy baskets and stretch that run out.”
Cadon Buckles netted 17 to lead Hampton while Michael Harrison had 14. Logan Whitehead also threw in 12.
The Bulldogs (18-6) did not do a good job of holding onto the ball early and ended the night with 13 turnovers.
Lawrence caught fire in the second quarter, netting all three of his 3-point attempts. He led all scorers at the break with 12.
It was Peay’s two slam dunks — one on an alley-oop play and another in the open court — that really brought the packed house to its feet.
The Knights started out the game on fire, making their first six shot attempts as they jetted out to an 11-point lead at the end of the first period.
Providence Academy 50 Hampton 41
A game-high 22 points from Kinley Painter propelled Providence (15-8) to victory. Addie Wilhoit added 13 for Providence.
The Lady Knights’ defense was relentless, forcing 19 turnovers.
Piper Helle led Hampton with 11 points.
Hampton cut the lead down to nine points with 2:30 left in the third quarter, but Providence ended the period on a 7-2 flurry to lead by 14.
Taylor Price’s sharpshooting in the stanza was key for the Lady Knights.
“Kinley played really well tonight and we’re going to have to play well for us to win,” Johnson said. “Tonight, she made the right basketball plays at the right time.”
The start to the game could not have been more ideal for the Lady Knights as they jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first two minutes. It was due in the most part to some fastbreak points by Kinley Painter.
She netted 14 in the first quarter, outscoring Hampton by herself.
“They started running a triangle-and-two on her and Addie and it took her out of her rhythm,” Johnson said. “When they figured it out, they started playing well again.”
The Lady Bulldogs caught back up in the second quarter, however, by putting bigger defenders on Painter and limiting the fastbreak opportunities.
Providence held a 21-16 lead at the half, but netted only four points in the second quarter.