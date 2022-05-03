Providence Academy is a little thin on seniors this year, but the duo and their teammates closed out their home careers in impressive fashion.
With seniors Carter Sprouse and Mabry Runnels playing important roles, the Knights whipped Chuckey-Doak 11-3 at Providence’s field on Tuesday.
Winning its second straight game over a state-ranked team, Providence improved to 17-11 on the season. Chuckey-Doak, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, lost their second straight game and fell to 19-5.
It marked the end of a five-game stretch against state-ranked teams for Providence. The Knights split a pair of games against No. 3 Powell (Class 4A) while losing to No. 1 Pigeon Forge (Class 2A) and No. 7 Farragut (Class 4A).
The Knights close their season at Christ School on Friday before playing a doubleheader Saturday against John Battle in Bristol, Virginia.
“It’s a good bunch of kids,” said Knights’ head coach Jeff Reed. “We have played probably the strongest schedule in the state. We’ve got a young bunch. We start four freshmen, sometimes five. I just want to show these guys next year when we are in the (TSSAA), if they are going to reach their dream they will have to play some good teams.”
PULLING AWAY
Leading 3-2, the Knights cut loose with a four-spot in the fourth inning.
Runnels tripled in a run and scored on a steal of home. Lucas Belcher later added an RBI single.
Providence closed things out with four more runs in the sixth inning.
STRIKING EARLY
Providence jumped out to an early lead by plating three first-inning runs.
After a run scored on a double-play grounder, Mason Cohen made it 2-0 with an RBI single. Josh Owens followed with a run-scoring single to increase the advantage.
“We just had a lot of energy coming out,” Runnels said. “It was really nice to get a win today. I will definitely miss being out here.”
Sprouse, who started on the mound and didn’t allow any earned runs with three strikeouts in two innings, said the future is bright for the Knights.
“The sky’s the limit for this team,” Sprouse said. “We’re really young, and next year we’re going to win state. You can make that a promise.”
LEADING THE WAY
Leadoff man Tyner Simpson had two hits as did Belcher, Owens and Runnels. Tine Bowman finished with two RBIs and Belcher also drove in a pair of runs.
For Chuckey-Doak, Cole Lamons pounded a home run to highlight the attack.