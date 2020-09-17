Youth soccer and basketball leagues in Johnson City were knocked out this fall by COVID-19, but Providence Academy is offering a chance for kids to play.
The local high school is opening its campus for elementary kids in the area who want to play. Signups for both sports are currently under way. The leagues are for kids in grades first through sixth.
Providence athletic director George Pitts said the school has operated a fall basketball league for many years.
“We’ve always had an elementary basketball league here, and it has been huge,” Pitts said. “And I thought, why don’t we do soccer, because Johnson City isn’t having it. I know there are a lot of elementary age kids who play soccer every year, and I wanted to open up our campus for non-Providence kids to see what it is like.
“We’ve had teams come in here and play, and coaches have said they didn’t know it was here. And this is a great opportunity for Johnson City kids to be able to participate in these sports.”
The deadline to sign up for soccer is Monday. Practice will begin Sept. 23. Kids will be evaluated and placed on teams.
“We will check their skill level and try to balance out the teams,” Pitts said.
Each team will play five games, starting Sept. 26. The league runs through Oct. 24. The cost is $40.
Basketball signups end Sept. 24 with practice starting Sept. 30. Games begin Oct. 31 with a six-game schedule that ends Dec. 12. The cost is $55.
Pitts said practices will be staggered for players who want to participate in both sports, and health safety protocols will be followed — including temperature checks, social distancing and masks.
For more information, contact Mike Cash at mcash@providenceacademy.com, or call 854-9819 (school) or 956-4539 (Cash’s cell number).