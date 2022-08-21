Providence Academy is taking off on a new adventure, being part of the TSSAA for the first time.
The Knights will compete in Division II, the private school level. Here is a look at their fall sports.
CROSS COUNTRY
Making it to the state tournament is a realistic goal, head coach Eric Anderson said.
“We’ve got a great group of young men and ladies,” he said. “It will be tough, but I think we’ve got a shot at making it to state this year. Quite a few of our runners are coming in at a similar level, and if they can push each other they can go far. I am confident we can make solid placements at our meets this year.”
KEY RUNNERS
Caleb Stephenson (Sr.)
Evan Dawson (Jr.)
Chase Ballard (Fr.)
“Caleb closed out last season with an 18:49,” Anderson said.
“Our girls team is small, but led by junior Delia Loy,” Anderson said. “She closed out last season with a massive two-minute personal record.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Head coach James Herington said he is excited about the season.
“We are finally part of the TSSAA and are looking forward to having district teams to play and a postseason to work toward,” Herington said. “We have a team that is senior and freshman heavy. This means it might take time for the team to start clicking. But once we start clicking we should have a chance in the district.”
KEY PLAYERS
Lali Lemmon (forward, Sr.)
Katie Loran (midfield, Sr.)
Ryan Luff (defender)
“Lali is the type of player that can take over a game,” Herington said. “We have a lot of talent in both the offense and defense with a good group of girls coming off the bench. Overall, I like the attitude and overall effort the team has been showing in practice.”
VOLLEYBALL
Head coach Taylor Goines, who is in her fourth season, said the Lady Knights are excited to see where they stand in their new district.
“The seniors have worked very hard to create a culture of competitiveness and commitment,” Goines said. “Their growth is honestly very impressive if you’ve watched them from day one. I am eager to see how these girls compete, knowing there is a tournament at the end and a trophy.”
Providence will open league play Aug. 25 against Concord Christian.
KEY PLAYERS
Emily Barnett (Sr.)
Halle Williams (Sr.)
Andrea Smith (Sr.)
Addie Smith (Sr.)
“Addie is one to keep your eye on,” Goines said. “She runs the offense very efficiently as a setter, but also brings the power with her hits.”
GOLF
Leading the way for the boys are junior Christian Johnson and transfer Abe Hatfield.
“We are excited to compete in Division II this year,” said head coach Angie Grizzle. “We have already played Grace Christian and Apostolic Christian, and we play Lakeway this week.”
For the girls, junior Jenna Ringley and sophomore Morgan Elsis make up the team.
“They are new to the game, and look forward to competing,” Grizzle said.