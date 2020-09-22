Providence Academy waited until after its girls soccer match with University High to celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday.
By then, the Lady Knights had plenty of other reasons to celebrate with a 4-0 shutout victory.
Senior Anna Hodge led the Lady Knights with five shots, including a goal in the first half. It wasn’t just the seniors getting in on the act. Freshman Kayla Prudhomme had four shots and also scored, while Lali Lemmon netted another goal for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Lemmon added the final goal of the match in the 52nd minute as Providence scored in a flurry.
“That tends to be the way it is with our girls,” Providence coach James Herington said. “Once we get over that hump, it seems like we start playing better as a team.”
The Lady Knights (8-0-2) had an overwhelming advantage in shot attempts. Much of the credit went to Taylor Reid, who, coming off a foot injury, was more often than not in the right place.
“We have several girls who have developed technical skills so I encouraged them to stay aggressive,” Herington said. “We did that throughout the match and maybe that’s the first time we’ve done that all season. It was great to win on Senior Night. We didn’t get to play last season and haven’t played in two years, so they deserve it.”
The team’s five seniors — Callie Burchette, Katie Cross, Miranda Sheek, Hodge and Reid — were honored after the match. With the Lady Knights off to a fast start, including a tie with Tennessee High, it has been a season to remember for Burchette and her teammates.
“It shows how off our hard work over the past four years has paid off,” Burchette said. “We’re a good team and have been able to show the region that we can compete with the big schools. I love my teammates this year. They’ve been so encouraging and so supportive.”
The Lady Bucs (0-3) got solid efforts from defenders Elisa Hernandez, Megan Grant and Ella Barnett among others. Breeze Ryan had a busy night in the goal, not letting the match get too far out of hand.
University High coach Ryann Williams liked the efforts her girls put forth after falling behind in the first half.
“We came back out and rose up,” Williams said. “I’m really proud of them for standing their ground in the second half. We’ve got a lot to work on, but we should be a force to reckon with in the future.”