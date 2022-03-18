Providence Academy has turned up the level of competition in its final season before joining the TSSAA ranks.
The Knights have ambitious schedules in baseball and boys soccer. The baseball team began its season Monday at Knox Catholic. There were also varsity games at William Blount on Thursday and against Lebanon on Saturday.
Next week kicks off the boys’ soccer season with the Knights playing in the Smoky Mountain Cup which features some of the top teams in East Tennessee.
BASEBALL
Former Major League catcher Jeff Reed, a World Series champion with the Cincinnati Reds, returns as Providence coach. Bernie Young, who won the 1998 state championship as Science Hill coach, and former David Crockett coach Nick Lingerfelt return as assistants.
Tyner Simpson, who went 7-2 with a 3.05 earned run average, leads a strong pitching staff. Other starters include Lucas Belcher, described by Reed as having a good fastball and pounding the strike zone. Senior left-hander Carter Sprouse has a good command of the zone.
Freshman Nate Eisfelder is the top closer and a talented all-around player, who could see plenty of time at left field.
The Knights are blessed with a pair of talented freshman, Tine Bowman and Rinaldo Matti, at catcher. Matti plays at third base when Belcher is on the mound.
Mason Cohen, a 6-4, 225-pounder, is at first base. He brings a big bat and lots of power to the lineup. Drew Niebauer, the brother of Science Hill swimmer Dustin Niebauer, brings athleticism to second base.
Caleb Cross, a left-handed batter whom Reed calls a “baseball rat,” is solid at shortstop. He has good speed and good hands. Levi Hooven is a utility infielder who can play anywhere needed.
There’s plenty of good outfielders with Mabry Runnels, Merritt Runnels, Manny Leslie and Josh Owens, the son of former Science Hill star and longtime pro Jeremy Owens.
The program is now 42 players strong with middle school and junior varsity teams. There have also been significant improvements to the field with a concrete and brick backstop with a net and new lights. Reed has certainly challenged his team with the schedule put forward.
“Next year we will be TSSAA, so I wanted to schedule as many quality teams as we could,” Reed said. “I might have gone overboard. We play Farragut, Powell, Knox Catholic, CAK, Sevier County, Jefferson County and Christ School. We’re playing quality programs, but I think we can compete.”
SOCCER
The Knights bring back plenty of experience on the pitch with 11 seniors. Four of those — James Reese, Jacob Reese, Reid Stoltzfus and Landon Colinger — were key offensive players last season.
Some of the top defensive players include Jasper Williams, Jacob Orr, Connor Fulks and sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Zepada.
It is the 13th season for head coach Mike Cash at the helm. The Knights are coming off a 7-5-3 season in 2021.
“We will give a good fight in every game,” Cash said. “As a team, we will seek to respect each team we play, play each game with ultimate effort, continue to improve our skill level and team play. Most of all learn to grow as young men and learn to look to the Lord for all our help and strength.”