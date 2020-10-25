Classification results were released this week by the TSSAA, and there will be some interesting changes for high school athletics in Northeast Tennessee.
Schools have until Oct. 29 to notify the TSSAA of their intention to move up in classification for any sport. When the deadline passes, teams will be placed in regions for football and districts for other sports.
Football remained with six classifications, totaling 49 teams in each class for the 294 schools who participate in the sport.
Basketball, baseball and softball changed to four classifications for the first time in TSSAA history. Each class has 83 schools with 332 schools participating in those sports.
Another major change was track and field moving to three classifications.
Because teams moving up in a given sport could impact things on a statewide level, there are too many moving parts to know for sure how the districts and regions will eventually be filled.
But if there are no major upheavals, here are projections for how things could look for the school years of 2021-22 and 2022-23.
FOOTBALL
Class 6A
Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, Morristown East, Jefferson County, Bearden (or William Blount)
If no teams move up from Class 5A — which seems unlikely — there are 11 teams in Region 1 and 2 with no easy dividing line. It seems like Farragut and Hardin Valley could go to either region, but will probably go together. So it’s five teams on this end and six for Region 2, or vice-versa.
Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said he expected five teams with Bearden in the mix. D-B coach Joey Christian said William Blount could be the team that comes this way.
Region 1-5A
David Crockett, Daniel Boone, West Ridge, Tennessee High, Cherokee
Cocke County and Morristown West could be in this region. But if no teams move up, there are currently only 12 teams combined in regions 2, 3 and 4. Adding Cocke County and West to that mix would help fill out those regions.
Region 1-4A
Elizabethton, Volunteer, Sullivan East, Greeneville, Grainger
Volunteer head coach Jesse McMillan said the Falcons will stay in Class 4A and not move up to join Cherokee.
A new-look Region 2 could include Fulton, Anderson County, South Doyle, Carter, Seymour and Gibbs — if none of those schools move up. That could be a much tougher league from top to bottom than the current Region 2.
Region 1-3A
Unicoi County, Johnson County, Chuckey-Doak, West Greene, Claiborne, Northview Academy
It’s hard to say whether the TSSAA would choose Union County or Northview to move to Region 1. It’s possible neither would change, but then Region 2 would likely have eight teams to only five for Region 1.
Region 1-2A
Hampton, Happy Valley, South Greene, Cumberland Gap
Cumberland Gap is the likely fourth team for this region. It would make four-team leagues for Region 1 and 2.
Region 1-A
Cloudland, Unaka, North Greene, Cosby, Hancock County, Jellico
North Greene athletic director James Buchanan said the Huskies will remain in Class 1A and not move up.
BASKETBALL, BASEBALL, SOFTBALL
1-AAAA
Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, David Crockett, Daniel Boone, West Ridge
Morristown West, Jefferson County and Sevier County are the District 2 teams in the picture, but it wouldn’t make sense to have an eight-team league because it could imbalance the entire state.
If evenly divided — it never works perfectly like that — 13 districts would have five teams each and three would have six apiece.
1-AAA
Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Unicoi County, Volunteer, Cherokee, Tennessee High
Tennessee High basketball coach Michael McMeans and baseball coach Preston Roberts both confirmed the Vikings will stay in Class AAA and not move up.
If things play out this way, Greeneville would remain in District 2.
1-AA
Happy Valley, Johnson County, South Greene, Chuckey-Doak, West Greene
This is an interesting league from a competitive standpoint, but certainly not a fun league from a travel standpoint for the Longhorns. But as Johnson County athletic director Austin Atwood said, his school is used to long bus rides.
1-A
Cloudland, University High, Unaka, Hampton, North Greene
If this holds, it’s the only league in Northeast Tennessee that wouldn’t experience a change.
TRACK AND FIELD
This sport was split into three classes with University High, Happy Valley and Johnson County in the Class A level.
Unicoi County landed in Class AA along with Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Volunteer, Tennessee High and Cherokee.
David Crockett wound up as the second smallest Class AAA school. Daniel Boone, West Ridge, Science Hill and D-B are also Class AAA.
CROSS COUNTRY
This sport went back to old Class A-AA, Class AAA setup. This is a giant relief for programs like Elizabethton, Tennessee High, Cherokee and Volunteer. They will no longer have to deal with powerhouses Science Hill and D-B.
David Crockett was 22 students over the Class A-AA limit.
SOCCER
Tennessee High was the biggest change in this sport — which remained with three classes — as the Vikings dropped into Class AA.
Sullivan East’s new program will be Class AA.
GOLF, TENNIS
For some reason, the TSSAA didn’t change these sports back to Class A-AA and Class AAA.
Mid-sized schools like Elizabethton and Sullivan East will always be hard-pressed to put together competitive efforts against the country-club type programs in these sports. And the smallest schools with good programs can generally compete against the mid-sized schools. So the current makeup has people scratching their heads across the state.
Unicoi County came out in the best situation in this area, moving into the Class A level.
VOLLEYBALL
The main changes for this sport — which remained with three classes — were Tennessee High and Volunteer moving to Class AA. West Ridge took a slot in Class AAA.
WRESTLING
David Crockett was placed in Class A under the split-down-the-middle setup. Tennessee High and Volunteer also moved into Class A.