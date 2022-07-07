Daniel Norris continues to make a living at the highest level of baseball, while other local products are striving to get there.
Norris, the former Science Hill High School star and current member of the Chicago Cubs, is in his ninth Major League Baseball season. However, he’s battling injuries again, this time a finger which sidelined him on June 23.
He was able to throw 22 pitches in batting practice Tuesday and was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa Thursday night.
For the season, the 6-foot-2 left hander has appeared in 24 games with one start and thrown 27 1/3 innings with 40 strikeouts. He is 0-4 on the year with a 7.24 ERA, giving up seven home runs and 18 walks.
It’s the 29-year-old’s first season with the Cubs. He was drafted in the second round by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011 and made his Major League debut in 2014. He was traded to the Detroit Tigers the following year where he stayed until being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in the middle of the 2021 season. He appeared in 56 games for the two teams combined last season.
For his career, Norris has posted a 20-38 record with 508 strikeouts in 192 game appearances.
SCIENCE HILL ALUMNI
Landon Knack had his first 10-strikeout game on June 26 for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers against the Midland Rock Hounds.
The 6-foot-2 right-hander, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Dodgers, gave up two runs and no walks over six innings. But, the Drillers weren’t able to hold on in a 5-3 loss. Of his 96 pitches, 67 were for strikes.
Unfortunately, Knack has battled the injury bug. He got a late start to the season with a soft-tissue injury and is currently on the 7-day injured list. He should be back in the lineup before his 25th birthday on July 15.
The former Science Hill star and later ETSU All-American has a 2-5 record this season in 10 games. He’s thrown 59 strikeouts in 42 innings with a 4.07 ERA. He had five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings in his last appearance, a 4-3 loss to the Arkansas Travelers on July 2.
Knack’s brother-in-law, Will Craig, a first-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest, is taking a hiatus from playing at the moment. Craig, who briefly made it to the Majors with the Pirates, appeared in 20 games with the Pirates with a .203 batting average.
Craig had an infamous fielding blunder in a game against the Cubs in 2021. He moved to South Korea and played 61 games for the Kiwoom Heroes where he sported a .248 average with six home runs.
The former Science Hill star is back in Nashville coaching a youth team. He plans to finish his degree at Wake Forest in the fall.
Another former Hilltopper, Will Carter, is in his eighth year of professional baseball. The best friend of Norris growing up, the right-hander has a 3-3 record and has appeared in 27 games with a 4.97 ERA for the Charlotte Knights. It’s his second season with the White Sox Triple-A affiliate after two games at the start of the season with the Birmingham Barons.
Reed Hayes is playing for the Gateway Grizzlies in the independent Frontier League. He is joined by David Crockett and ETSU alum Clinton Freeman on the suburb St. Louis team. Hayes has appeared in 19 games with six saves. He’s sporting a 2.74 ERA and has 28 strikeouts in 23 innings.
Freeman, a two-way player as an infielder and pitcher, has made an impact at the plate with nine home runs, 10 doubles and a .262 batting average. After starting his pro career with Dodgers organization in 2014, Freeman remains solid on the mound with five games started and a 3.86 ERA.
OTHER LOCALS
Evan Carter, an Elizabethton graduate, is hitting .269 for the Hickory (N.C.) Crawdads. The outfielder had 25 extra-base hits (12 doubles, 8 triples and 5 home runs) through the first 62 games for the Texas Rangers High-A affiliate. He had also drove in 41 runs and scored 48 times.
A pair of Dobyns-Bennett alumni have made appearances in the independent leagues.
Hunter Wolfe is hitting .265 through 36 games for the Cleburne (Texas) Railroaders of the American Association. Wolfe, who attended Walters State and later TCU, has three home runs, seven doubles and 21 runs scored.
Carter Linton appeared in three games earlier this season for the Great Falls (Montana) Voyagers. He threw five strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings.
Former Sullivan East star Hunter Stratton is playing for Craig’s old team, the Indianapolis Indians. He has a 1-5 record with one save in 25 games for the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Stratton was able to start his career in his hometown of Bristol during the 2017 Appalachian League season.