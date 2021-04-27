ELIZABETHTON — In a matchup of softball conference leaders, Elizabethton used a big sixth inning in a come-from-behind effort to defeat David Crockett 8-4 on Tuesday.
The Three Rivers-leading Lady Cyclones were trailing 4-3 late in the game, but the bats woke up in a hurry. With one out, Elizabeth- ton had six consecutive players reach base with five scoring.
“Crockett is a good team and we played really well tonight,” Elizabethton coach Ken Hardin said. “We hit when we got runners out there and we did some really good things.”
Lady Cyclone pitcher Madisun Pritchard chalked up the win in the circle, going the distance on 122 pitches and striking out eight. She was able to keep the Big 7-leading Lady Pioneers at bay, using a good mixture of pitches — including her signature change-up.
“I threw in a few of my off-speed pitches and got them a few times, but they can still hit it,” Pritchard said. “There are going to be good-hitting teams down the road wherever we go and you really have to trust the defense behind you.”
Added Hardin: “It was a total team effort tonight. Everyone did something, even our pinch-runner scored on a passed ball near the end.”
With the Lady Cyclones up a run in the second, Cheyenne Poiroux hit a solo home run over the left-field fence. Eight different Elizabethton players accounted for the nine team hits, seven of which were singles.
Elizabethton was 6 for 13 with runners in scoring position.
Emma O’Quinn ended up going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Ember Jensen also tallied two RBIs on the day.
The Lady Pioneers tallied 10 hits, but left eight runners stranded and were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Sydney Hodges, Alyssa Suits and Kennedy Broyles each had three hits.
Errors again came back to haunt Crockett.
Elizabethton was hitting the ball well in the sixth, but Crockett helped out the cause by committing three errors and having four wild pitches.
Matty McKee took the loss after relieving Kennedy Broyles in the sixth.
The Crockett pitching staff recorded only two strikeouts and walked four.
“We struggled with the off-speed and we had a hard time with the high ball a little bit, too,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “We didn’t really have a good day at the plate at all. We really needed this game to get ready for Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday. It was a little bit of letdown to come out here and not play to our potential.”