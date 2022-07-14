ELIZABETHTON — The Price was right for the Elizabethton River Riders on Thursday night.
Conner Price hit a grand slam over right center field to cap off a 10-run inning for Elizabethton in a 17-14 win over Kingsport on Thursday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
The River Riders jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, gave it all up and more, then responded with the huge sixth inning when the Axmen pitchers struggled to find the strike zone. Once Price was served up a juicy fastball right over the plate, he sent it sailing.
It snapped a five-game winning streak for the Axmen (25-10). Elizabethton (17-18) remains a half-game behind Johnson City for second place in the Appalachian League West Division standings.
The efforts overshadowed Kingsport’s Sam Petersen hitting for the cycle, although the Axmen argued the ground-rule double in the ninth should have been ruled a two-run home run. He ended 4-for-4 with four RBIs, three runs scored and two walks.
The 17 runs for Elizabethton came on just nine hits. Patient at the plate, the River Riders drew 14 walks. Price had four RBIs and three runs scored, which was matched by teammate Avery Owusu-Asiedu. Harrison Rodgers had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
For Kingsport, Payton Allen had three hits and even came in late as a relief pitcher. Jake Perry and Gunner Gouldsmith each had two hits.
FAST START AND RESPONSES
The River Riders struck first in the bottom of the first when Owusu-Asiedu scored off a RBI ground out by Isaac Williams.
Owusu-Asiedu followed with a bases-clearing double in the second inning. He gave Elizabethton a 5-0 lead when he scored a second run off Rodgers’ line-drive single to center field.
As they have all season, the Axmen battled back.
Petersen had an RBI single to score Ian Riley in the third inning. Kingsport tacked on two more runs courtesy of bases-loaded walks by Petersen and Perry in the top of the fifth. They were only getting started as Kendall Diggs provided his own-bases clearing double. Kyle Booker capped off the six-run inning with a RBI single and a 7-5 Kingsport lead.
Gouldsmith hit into a double play in the sixth, but still scored Peyton Allen. Petersen and Perry had solo home runs on the next two at-bats as the Axmen doubled up the score 10-5 in their favor.
However, it fell apart for Kingsport in the bottom of the frame when Elizabethton exploded for the 10 runs. Peyton Basler had an RBI ground out, while Owusu-Asiedu took a bases-loaded walk. A pair of RBI singles set the stage for Brody Green to be hit by a pitch for the tying run. Another bases-loaded walk gave the lead to Elizabethton with Price then cashing in with the grand slam.
STILL MORE SCORING
Kingsport scored three more runs in the top of the seventh. There were a pair of RBI singles sandwiched around Petersen’s RBI triple.
Williams hit a sacrifice fly for the River Riders, who had a 16-13 lead at the end of seven innings. Basler added another sac fly in the eighth for the final Elizabethton score. With Petersen’s long ball ruled the ground-rule double, it took away what would have been a two-run game. Instead, Peterson scored the game’s final run off a fielding error.
NEXT UP
The Axmen head to Greeneville the next two nights for games at Pioneer Park. The River Riders will face Johnson City in their battle for second place in the West Division standings. Start times are at 7 p.m.