ROGERSVILLE — The surname “Price” carries some clout in the Cherokee football program.
Brothers Will and Trent Price will be looking to add to the legacy this fall when they step on the field for the Chiefs.
“They have a strong family tradition here at Cherokee,” new head coach Jason Lawson said. “They’ve had some cousins come through here and they’ve seen them make big moments for Cherokee in the past.
“They’ll both play a huge role in the offense this fall.”
Replacing Collin Trent at quarterback will be a tough ask, but Lawson remarked that Micah Jones is most likely going to step into that role at the start.
“Micah has been taking a lot of the snaps,” Lawson said. “It’s definitely tough to replace a player like Collin that did so much last year, but it might have to be quarterback by committee this year.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Tyler Haun is going to be the man anchoring the middle of the Chiefs run defense.
“We’ve got a lot of the offense and defense coming back. We only have nine seniors this year,” Lawson said. “Tyler Haun is going to be big for us up front. We’ve also got most of the defensive line back.
“We’ve got a lot of athletes out on the field and we’ve got some speed. I think that’s going to be the strength of the team this year.”