The Science Hill volleyball team clinched the Big 5 Conference regular-season title on Thursday with a sweep of David Crockett 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.
Sophomore Autumn Holmes was strong again for the Lady ’Toppers, finishing with 15 kills and five digs. Senior Jordan Hallman also threw in seven kills and three digs.
Kinley Norris had 28 assists while libero Lexi Kalogeros led the defense with 10 digs. Maddie Fuller also had a good defensive night, racking up eight digs.
Kylee Coggins had 10 assists and 10 digs to lead Crcokett with a double-double. Nora Walters had three kills and four blocks while Callie Butler contributed five kills.
WEST RIDGE 3, DOBYNS-BENNETT 1
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Wolves upended the Lady Indians on senior night as Rylee Haynie led the way with 11 kills.
Casey Wampler also contributed eight kills and Gracie Olinger had five.
On defense, libero Allie Jordan had 26 digs while Olivia DeLung had 23 assists and 12 digs. Ellie Snod- grass also came up with 12 digs.
Marleigh Pendleton tallied 11 assists as well for West Ridge.
TENNESSEE HIGH 3, ELIZABETHTON 0
BRISTOL — The Tennessee High volleyball team clinched at least a share of the Three Rivers Conference title and the top seed for the upcoming district tournament with a 25-12, 25, 18, 25-21 sweep of Elizabethton at Viking Hall.
Sophie Meade led the offense with 10 kills and 3 blocks. Marley Johns added 8 kills and 3 blocks and Kira Adams slammed 6 kills and 3 blocks.
Madison Curtin handed out 16 assists and Eliza Rowe added 11. Sydnee Pendland led the defense with 13 digs.
THS (18-4, 8-0) can potentially clinch the conference title outright when they host Unicoi County for Senior Night at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Mattie Davis led the way for Eliza- bethton with 11 kills and eight digs.
Jayci Bowers and Bailee VanHuss each had 11 digs. Bowers also had 20 assists.
SOCCER
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 7, DAVID CROCKETT 1
Addi Yelton did it all for the Lady Knights with three goals, two assists and a pair of saves while Lali Lemmon chalked up two scores and an assist.
Katie Loran and Annette Beverly also scored for Providence in the rout.
Merea Stine threw in a pair of helpers as well and Gracie Thompson contributed to the cause with an assist.
In the net, Beverly also had three saves.