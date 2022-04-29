Three Science Hill pitchers combined for a no-hitter on Friday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in a 11-0 win over Cocke County.
The Hilltoppers had a big third frame, plating nine runs. The pressure was applied thanks to doubles by Owen Painter, Caleb McBride and Jack Torbett.
Jake McCallister was credited with the win, going three innings and striking out five.
Gavin Johnson and Caleb Rogers helped to close out the game.
Jaxon Diamond, Braden Ramsey, and Caleb McBride all managed multiple hits for the Johnson City crew as Diamond led the way by going 3-for-3.
West
Ridge 3, Greeneville 2
GREENEVILLE — The Wolves were able to sneak past the Greene Devils in nine innings and it was all thanks to a steal of home plate by Jackson McGee.
Jackson Dean went seven on the bump for West Ridge, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five.
West Ridge scattered eight hits and Sean Reed and Marshall Buchanan each managed a pair.
Cher
okee 7, Daniel Boone 3
ROGERSVILLE — The Chiefs pulled away for good with three runs in the third, highlighted by a Brady Leroy solo homer.
Aidan Webb also had a home run for Cherokee.
Devan Carpenter, Parker Bailey and Matt Newton each finished with two hits for the Chiefs.
Jackson Leonard went 3-for-4 to lead Daniel Boone.
Eliz
abethton 13, David Crockett 6
JONESBOROUGH — Gage Treadway collected four hits in four at bats to help lead the Cyclones.
Elizabethton scored six runs in the fourth and took command of the game for good.
Peyton Johnson and Brilee Hurley each collected a pair of hits for Elizabethton.
Garrett Leonard went 2-for-5 to lead Crockett.
Unic
oi County 8, University High 4
ERWIN — The Blue Devils notched 11 hits with Lucas Slagle going 3-for-4 with five RBIs.
Eli Nelson earned the victory, lasting five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out six. Valentin Batrez and Slagle each had a home run on the day for the Erwin nine.
Drew Finney had two hits for UH.
Sull
ivan East 14, FCA Flames 2
BLUFF CITY — The Patriots racked up 10 hits on the day, highlighted by a home run by Dylan Bartley in the second. Bartley, and Lucas Eaton each had three hits for East while Justice Dillard notched a pair.
Hamp
ton 11, Holston (Va.) 1
HAMPTON — Caleb Royston took the win, allowing three hits and one run over five innings while striking out nine.
Collin Morgan smacked a home run for the Bulldogs in the second inning.
Chance Point, Royston and Morgan Lyons each collected two hits.
Cosb
y 8, Unaka 0
COSBY — Dillon Huff hurled a complete-game shutout, yielding five hits and totaling 13 strikeouts along the way.
The Rangers collected five hits as Brayden Powell and Jaycob Nidiffer each banged out two hits.
Danny Shelton led Cosby with a pair of hits.
SOFTBALL
Tenn
essee High 12, West Ridge 2
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Vikings were down 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth and Nikki Duncan put a two-run bomb over the fence to go ahead for the last time.
Rylee Fields notched another win, allowing three hits and two runs over five and striking out three.
Tennessee Vikings scattered 10 hits as Lily Ware, Abby Haga, Kaci Honaker and Kaylie Hughes each collected two.
Sullivan East 11-16, Hampton 0-6
BLUFF CITY — In the first game, an 11-0 shutout, Abby Lacey, Cassie Littleford, Tori Leonard and Brooklyne Loudy each notched two hits for the Lady Patriots.
Hannah Scott notched the five-inning no hitter for East and finished with six strikeouts.
In a 16-6 game two, Scott had three hits, scored three times and stole three bases.
Lexie McDuffie, Jade Sanders, Lacey and Olivia Ashbrook each had two hits.
Dani
el Boone 6, Morristown East 5
MORRISTOWN — The Lady Trailblazers got two late home runs from two of their star players to pull out a good road win.
In what was a scoreless tie through four innings, Boone scored twice in the top of the fifth on sacrifice flies.
Maci Masters hit a two-run bomb in the seventh to put Boone ahead before the Lady Hurricanes tied the game up in the bottom half.
Camryn Sarvis delivered the deciding blow in the top of the eighth with a solo shot.
Volunteer 13, Cherokee 0
ROGERSVILLE — Addyson Fisher had it rolling again for the Lady Falcons in a battle for Hawkins County.
She pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits and striking out 11.
Volunteer scored 10 runs in the fourth inning and put the game away early.
Audrey Evans led Volunteer going 2-for-4.
John
son County 6, Chuckey-Doak 3
MOUNTAIN CITY — Mattie Jones notched three hits to lead the way for the Lady Longhorns while Sydni Potter had a pair of RBIs.
Halie Cox, Faith Walsh and Lexi Proffitt also had two hits each for Johnson County.
Hannah Fritts got the win in the circle, striking out 13.
Sout
h Greene 10, Happy Valley 0
GREENEVILLE — Mallory Fillers threw a complete-game shutout for the Lady Rebels.
She four hits over five innings but did not record a strikeout.
Evie Rader led South Greene, going 3-for-3.
Unak
a 21, University High 1
The Lady Rangers put up 10 runs in the third and cruised in for the win.
Sadie Shoun went just two innings, allowed two hits and no runs while striking out four.
Unaka tallied 20 hits as Lyndie Ramsey, Kylie Blevins, Kendall Bare, Shoun, Alisha Harrell and Jill Faust each managed multiple hits.
BOYS SOCCER
Davi
d Crockett 1, Tennessee High 0
The Pioneers got just their fifth win in the all-time series behind a goal from Gunner Corbitt on a corner kick from Cole Stopfel.
Volu
nteer 9, Claiborne 2
NEW TAZEWELL — The Falcons moved to 3-0 on the week with a road win thanks to six goals and two assists from Dawson Dykes.
Cameron Cox also notched a pair of goals and assists while Elijah Rogers had the final tally. Ethan Lukens and Peyton Castle each had an assist.