TOP 10 / WEEKLY HONORS

THE TOP 10

Cloudland, Unicoi County and Daniel Boone each move up a spot in the final rankings of the season.

Team W-L Prv 1. Elizabethton 8-1 1 2. Science Hill 7-3 2 3. Dobyns-Bennett 7-3 3 4. West Ridge 8-2 4 5. Cloudland 9-1 6 6. Unicoi County 9-1 7 7. Daniel Boone 4-5 8 8. David Crockett 6-4 9 9. Hampton 7-2 5 10. Volunteer 6-4 10

Top player

Levon Montgomery, Tennessee High

With a Class 5A playoff berth on the line, the senior running back turned in a heart-warming performance.

Montgomery rushed for 202 of the team’s 252 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns to lead his team to a 30-10 victory over Cherokee. After the game, Montgomery said he was motivated by his brother, Micah, who died on Sept. 12 in a drowning accident.

Defensive unit

Science Hill Hilltoppers

It was one of the better defensive performances for Science Hill in recent memory.

In a 21-3 victory over Dobyns-Bennett, the Hilltoppers held the Indians to 179 yards of total offense — including only two yards per rushing attempt (58 on 29 carries). They came up with a fumble recovery, picked off two passes, and recorded two sacks.

The Hogs Award

Unicoi County Blue Devils

Closing their season with a 58-21 win over Johnson County, the Blue Hogs worked in harmony throughout the contest.

They blocked the way for 197 yards rushing on just 22 attempts (an average of nine yards per carry). And the pass protection was nearly perfect, allowing six completions in seven attempts.