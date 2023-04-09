AUGUSTA, Ga. — Seamus Power finished his Masters in style with a birdie on his final hole. It was the four previous holes he’d like to forget.
Power, a former star golfer at East Tennessee State, shot a five-over-par 77 on Sunday, his highest score in two years at the Masters. He finished tied for 46th at seven over par.
Beginning the final round on the back nine, Power made the turn one over par, battling back from a double-bogey at the par-five 13th with three consecutive birdies. The end of the front nine did him in, however, as he made consecutive bogeys on the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth holes before closing with the birdie on the ninth.
“Worn out,” Power said. “I actually hit it well early and I got a couple of bad breaks. Got it back, and then made a couple of mistakes and just took the wind out of my sails there. It was one of those days that you needed to have your best and I didn’t. That's what happened out there today.”
Power finished tied for 27th in his Masters debut last year. The two-time PGA Tour winner entered this year’s tournament ranked 35th in the world.
“It wasn’t my week this week, but I hung in there, I suppose, the best I could,” he said. “See what I can do, hopefully get back next year and give it another run.”