2023 Masters Tournament

Seamus Power plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 9, 2023.

 Logan Whitton/Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Seamus Power finished his Masters in style with a birdie on his final hole. It was the four previous holes he’d like to forget.

Power, a former star golfer at East Tennessee State, shot a five-over-par 77 on Sunday, his highest score in two years at the Masters. He finished tied for 46th at seven over par.

