2023 Masters Tournament

Seamus Power has made the cut in both of his Masters appearances.

 Sam Greenwood/Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Seamus Power is two for two in making the cut at the Masters.

Power, the former East Tennessee State golfer, finished his second round Saturday morning and it was good enough to qualify for the final two rounds. He shot even-par 72 to finish 36 holes at one over par. The cut line came at three over.

