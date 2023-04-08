AUGUSTA, Ga. — Seamus Power is two for two in making the cut at the Masters.
Power, the former East Tennessee State golfer, finished his second round Saturday morning and it was good enough to qualify for the final two rounds. He shot even-par 72 to finish 36 holes at one over par. The cut line came at three over.
“It was good to hang in there, obviously not where you want to be, but it’s great to be in for the weekend,” Power said. “It’s not a lot of guys on the weekend, so there’s definitely ground to be made up. I feel pretty good, especially my irons and short game and stuff, so we’ll see what we can do.”
Power began his third round on a nasty Saturday afternoon and got nine holes in before play was suspended for the day as heavy rains pummeled the course and the golfers.
He was one over par in the third round — with one birdie and two bogeys — leaving him at two over for the tournament. That was good enough for tied for 40th with 27 holes to go. He was 15 strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka — and seven ahead of Tiger Woods — when play was halted.
Power finished tied for 27th last year in his Masters debut.
Power is playing the third round with former Masters champion Fred Couples, who at 63 became the oldest player to make the cut, and MacKenzie Hughes, who won the 2011 Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club while playing for Kent State.
Shortly before play was suspended on Friday, Power was on the course when several pine trees came crashing down toward the patrons in the gallery on the 17th hole.
“We were walking up 13 fairway and we heard the screams and it sounded like a grandstand to us, which was really strange,” he said. “Everyone saw those videos last night, I mean. I’m just so happy that everyone was OK and unhurt, which was shocking. I mean, you saw the mark on ground even across 17 there, it was amazing that everyone’s OK.”
Adrian Meronk, the other former ETSU player in the field, missed the cut by two strokes when he finished his second round Saturday morning. Meronk had one hole to go when play was suspended and he came out early and made a par on No. 18 to close out his 76. He was five over par for 36 holes despite making nine birdies.
The third round was scheduled to resume Sunday morning.