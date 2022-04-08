Seamus Power was going in the wrong direction during the second round of the Masters when he found his game just in time to make the cut.
Power, the East Tennessee State graduate, made three birdies on the back nine at Augusta National and finished with his second consecutive 74. That left him four over par for the tournament, good for a tie for 45th place and allowing him to make the cut without a stroke to spare.
The top 50 plus ties qualified to play the weekend.
Power made the turn at three over par for the day. That put him five over for the tournament and needing some magic to make the cut.
“It was tough out there today,” Power said. “My patience on the front was running thin. I was making bogeys and you’re not really sure what just happened there. You think you’ve hit a good shot and just hit the wrong slope. It comes up four or five yards short, or four or five yards long, and you’ve got 45 feet.”
He began by sticking his approach shot on the 10th hole, traditionally the most difficult hole at Augusta, to four feet. He greeted his first birdie of the tournament by flashing a wry smile and throwing his hands in the air.
“It was my first birdie,” he said. “I was delighted.”
Bogeys at the 520-yard par four 11th and par-three 12th erased that momentum and dropped him to six over par. The short 12th hole was claiming a lot of victims on Friday.
“I’ve heard guys talk about the way the wind swirls,” he said. “Patrick Reed went in front of me and hit the 8-iron. We hit our irons similar distance and he hits his 8-iron about 135 yards into the water. So I was like, OK, I guess I have to flight it down a little bit and it’s just straight over the pin and carries straight into the back bunker and I make a four.”
Another birdie at the par-five 13th, when his eagle chip stopped 10 inches past the cup, got Power going in the right direction.
A day after contemplating going for the par-five 15th green on his second shot but laying up, Power decided to pull the trigger. He had 253 yards and hit a fairway wood that bounced 40 yards past the green. He managed to save par.
“I’m not handling the par-fives well enough and that’s kind of killing me,” he said.
Power then hit his 8-iron approach at the par-three 16th hole to within three feet for another birdie.
He was four over par with two holes to go and had birdie putts of 17 feet and 20 feet coming in, but couldn’t convert.
After finishing his round at 2:30 p.m., Power was forced to spend the afternoon watching the scoreboard as the projected cut continued to change between three over and four over. He was literally on the fence until he remained inside the top 50.
“You’re like scratching your head and you want to be mad at everything, but it’s just tough going out there,” he said. “You’re trying to hit accurate shots into small areas and we’ve got winds gusting up near 20 miles an hour, so it’s just tough. You do your best hanging in there.”