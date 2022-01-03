Finding a love for the game in the Model City, a pair of Kingsport players have dreams of March Madness.
John Fulkerson and Makale Foreman lead a group of Northeast Tennessee basketball players showcasing their skills on the college courts. They are joined in the NCAA Division I ranks by David Crockett High School’s all-time leading scorer.
Another player from Hampton is a Christian college national champion, while others are making their marks at the NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA levels.
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
“Fulky” has endeared himself to Vols fans with his all-out effort, which includes a 24-point, 10-rebound performance to lead then-No. 19 Tennessee to a 77-73 win over No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 21. Coincidentally, his performance against the Wildcats resulted in Fulkerson being named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week, an award named for the late Arizona coach.
The 6-foot-9 graduate forward is averaging 9.9 points per game, in addition to a team-best 6.6 rebounds and 16 blocks.
After playing at Dobyns-Bennett as a freshman and sophomore, he played his final two seasons at Christ School in Asheville — for whom he broke former Duke star Marshall Plumlee’s single-season blocks record.
He played 10 games in 2016-17, but was redshirted after suffering a dislocated elbow and broken wrist. He played in 30 games his redshirt freshman season before playing a bigger role his sophomore year when the Vols were ranked No. 1 in the country for five weeks. He had key moments in wins over No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 4 Kentucky.
Fulkerson stepped up his junior year to lead the Vols with 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. It included memorable 22-point and 27-point performances in back-to-back wins over Florida and Kentucky before the season came to an end in the SEC tournament with a COVID-19 shutdown.
The Vols navigated their way through the 2020-21 season, going 18-9 as Fulkerson averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game before his season was ended by a vicious elbow from Florida’s Omar Payne during their SEC tournament game.
Fulkerson made Vol Nation happy with his decision to come back for a graduate season. He is averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game with team wins over North Carolina, Colorado and Arizona. He and Kennedy Chandler missed the Alabama game, due to COVID, but the season is shaping up as a nice one for Fulkerson and his teammates.
Makale Foreman, California
Foreman, like Fulkerson, has taken advantage of the extra eligibility, now in his second season at Cal.
He was the Big Seven Conference player of the year in 2015 at Dobyns-Bennett before doing one year of post-grad basketball at Hargrave Military Academy. He played two seasons at Chattanooga, highlighted by a career-high 30 points at The Citadel as a sophomore. He started all 33 games for the Mocs and ranked second in the entire Southern Conference at 35.2 minutes per game.
After sitting out the 2018-19 season at Stony Brook due to NCAA transfer rules, the 6-foot-1 guard played one season for the Seawolves, setting a school record with 104 3-point goals in a season.
Foreman averaged 7.2 points per game his first graduate season at Cal. He hit a buzzer-beating, 3-point shot for the Golden Bears in a 72-70 win over San Francisco. He has appeared in 13 games this season as Cal is 9-5 and currently riding a five-game winning streak after a 74-50 win over Arizona State.
Patrick Good, Winthrop
Good, like Foreman, is playing for his third college program. The all-time leading scorer in David Crockett High School with 2,716 points, he joined former Science Hill star Jovann Johnson as the only three-time recipients of the Johnson City Press All-Northeast Tennessee player of the year award.
As a freshman at Appalachian State, Good averaged seven points per game. He sat out the 2017-18 due to transfer rules before coming home to ETSU — where averaged 10.4 points a game as a sophomore. He set a school record with 11 3-point goals in a contest at Western Carolina.
Good averaged 7.5 points per game his junior season, when he turned in one of the most memorable performances in school history. He scored 26 points, including 17 points over the final 4:16, as the Bucs rallied to beat Western Carolina 68-67 and win the Southern Conference regular-season championship. He hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 7.5 seconds left.
The Bucs went on to win the Southern Conference tournament and finished 30-4 as the NCAA tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Good opted out of a senior season with the Bucs, but resumed his career with Winthrop.
He is averaging 11.7 points per game for the Eagles with a team-best 37 goals from 3-point range. It includes him going 11 of 19 behind the arc and scoring 33 points in a 92-86 loss at Washington State. He also netted 18 points in the Eagles’ 82-74 win at Washington.
Coby Jones, Johnson University
After playing football at the University of the Cumberlands, the Hampton product has flourished on the basketball court at Johnson University.
Last season, he led the Royals to the National Christian College Athletic Association DII national championship and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. He scored 30 points in the national title game win over Arlington Baptist University.
Jones, who is currently a super-senior, was also the 2021 NCCAA DII Pete Maravich Award winner — which highlights excellence in competition, skills, academics and Christian service.
The 6-foot-3 Jones was a two-time All-American in the NCCAA ranks after averaging 21.6 points per game as a junior and 20.9 as a senior.
With Johnson University transitioning to the NAIA as a member of the Appalachian Athletic Conference, Jones scored 17 points in the Royals’ 84-68 win over Milligan on Nov. 9 and his teammate Gavin Grubb, a Sullivan East standout, added a dozen. Jones leads the team with 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Grubb, who averaged 12.9 points last season, has appeared in two games after battling injury.
Michael Mays and Blake Atwood, King
Mays, a 5-10 redshirt senior who transferred from Reinhardt to his hometown school, led King with 13.4 points per game before a season-ending injury in 2020-21. The former Tennessee High standout has come back with a vengeance, leading the Tornado with 15.3 points per game over the first 10 games of this season.
Atwood, the 2019 Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News All-Northeast Tennessee player of the year at Johnson County, is the Tornado’s top player off the bench. The 6-foot-1 junior ranks second on the team with 9.3 points per game.
Trevor Hensley, Milligan
Hensley, the all-time leading scorer at Unicoi County with 2,378 points and the All-NET player of the year in 2018, had a team-best 17 points in leading Milligan to a 90-52 rout of Toccoa Falls College in the Buffs’ last outing. The 6-foot-2 senior guard is averaging 10.5 points and 2.4 assists per game.
Jordan McLoyd, Randolph
The former Science Hill star averaged 11 points per game his freshman season. The 5-11 sophomore has averages of 9.8 points and a team-best 2.9 assists per game through the Wildcats’ first 10 games of the 2021-22 season.
There are others making an impact at the college level, while others — like Nico Ashley and Bowden Lyon — are having success in the junior college ranks.