KINGSPORT — The Eastman Invitational softball tournament ended as designed on Sunday, the championship game coming down to the final out between the two most-worthy contenders.
Powell justified its 100-mile jaunt from Knoxville by winning the event, scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning to beat Dobyns-Bennett 3-2 at Brickyard Park.
Both clubs won nine out of 10 games in the four-day, 29-team extravaganza.
Powell (16-3) claimed the championship for the second time in three years, denying the host Lady Indians (17-7) from successfully defending their 2021 crown.
“It’s a good tournament,” said 10th-year Powell coach Jeff Inman, whose program won the Class AAA championship in 2018 after finishing as state runner-up in 2017. “Brian (Tate) and them do a great job of putting the tournament on and it’s always good competition.
“It’s one of our favorite places to come.”
D-B coach Andy Hubbard hoped to raise the trophy again, but the veteran couldn’t complain.
“I couldn’t be more proud of ‘em, I really couldn’t,” Hubbard said. “We came into that tournament last year 4-7 and we came in this year 8-6, and struggling a little bit. But they came together.
“It’d be hard to play it over and do that well again. We had clutch hits and stuff like that, and people came off the bench and played who hadn’t had a lot of playing time and did a great job.
“It was great, what, 9-1 for the tournament? I mean, we played good teams.”
Inman noted that playing 10 games in four days puts a premium on using an entire roster.
“All the teams and the amount of games we played, it’s a battle of whose mentality is tougher and it’s dealing with a lot of soreness and injuries,” he said. “We’re still trying to find our identity a little bit with this group, but they’re improving.”
Powell edged Science Hill 4-3 and D-B ripped Walker Valley 10-1 in the semifinal round.
WINNING SEQUENCE
The Lady Panthers, who trailed 2-0 after one inning before evening the count with single runs in the third and fourth frames, gained their first lead of the day when Aimee Flynn laced a single to right field to score Macy Belyea with two outs in the top of the sixth.
Belyea had reached on a fumbled grounder — the game’s only error — to start the rally.
“Aimee Flynn came through big there at the end,” Inman said.
Flynn also tied the game with a ground-ball out in the fourth, after a wild pitch had plated a run.
SMITH RECOVERS
Powell pitcher Kayleigh Smith recovered nicely after allowing two first-inning runs, one scoring on a wild pitch and the other on a sacrifice fly from D-B sophomore Hannah Frye.
The Tribe collected six base hits off of Smith, two by Haley Porter.
Smith struck out two straight to end D-B’s early uprising with Lady Indians at second and third.
“She did (recover after the tough start),” Inman said. “She’s thrown well for us.”
Smith induced a pair of infield pop ups with the tying run at second to nail the coffin for Powell.
Sophia Dean was the tough-luck loser for D-B in relief of Frye, who allowed two runs in her 3 1/3 innings of work. The pair combined to scatter six Powell hits.