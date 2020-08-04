Hobart Powell truly embodies the “Pioneer Spirit.”
Powell, 86, served as David Crockett High School’s first basketball coach from 1971-74 and a decade later reigned as the school’s principal.
Before that, he coached at Jonesboro and Sulphur Springs High Schools for a dozen years, served in the Army and played minor league baseball for two years in the Yankees organization.
Locally, he remains best known for his time at Crockett. In 2016, Powell was named to the inaugural David Crockett Athletics Hall of Fame class.
“David Crockett is very special to me,” he said. “I’ve always been proud of the school and continue to support it any way I can. I want to see them do well in everything they’re involved in. When I was a coach and principal, I wanted to be there all I could to support them.”
His family shares the same passion for Crockett. His late wife, Phyllis, served as guidance counselor at the school and was the one who originally suggested the names David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the two Washington County High Schools.
His daughter, Lori, was a Crockett cheerleader and sons, Hobie and Jim, played baseball and basketball for the Pioneers. In 2019, Hobie joined Hobart as the first father-son duo named to the Crockett Hall of Fame.
Powell talked about being named the Pioneers’ first head basketball coach. Santo Ciricello and Warren “Sonny” Miller, who had been successful in their own right at Washington College Academy and Lamar, were picked as his assistants.
“That was a real honor to be chosen as Crockett coach,” Powell said. “I had a good record in the county and I had also coached two years in Florida and had been very successful there. So I had some good experience and then got a couple of great assistants with Santo and Sonny Miller.”
RIVALRY CELEBRATION
Powell and his daughter Lori remembered Crockett winning its first game over Daniel Boone. It wasn’t the game itself which they recalled, but the celebration afterward.
The assistant coaches came to Powell’s home for dinner. Ciricello was so joyful that he showed off his dance moves.
“It was so funny,” Powell remembered. “My wife fixed some steaks and all the kids were laughing as Santo got up and danced on a picnic table where he was so happy.”
That 1971-72 Crockett team remains special to Powell. Multi-sports star Sandy Johnson, who scored eight touchdowns in a 74-0 win over Daniel Boone on the football field, was the starting center for the Pioneers.
They had plenty of height with John Smith, Curtis Arwood, Allen Coffie, Mike Painter and Clyde Thomas. In addition, they had other skilled players in Chuck Dewald, Bruce Bales, Larry Smith, Kent Lee, Ronnie Lowe and Keith Hoilman.
As a coach, Powell often mimicked UCLA legend John Wooden as the Pioneers frequently employed a 1–3-1 offense and a 2-2-1 full-court defense.
Powell’s most successful year in coaching was at Branford, Florida, where the Bucs went 28-3 and had an 18-game win streak before getting beat in the state quarterfinals.
His 1963-64 Jonesboro team ranked among the area’s best as co-champions of the Washington County Conference.
Point guard Kenneth Hughes led the Tigers along with fellow seniors David Boshears, Bill Colyer, Alex Williams and Gary Miller. The team also featured a strong junior class with Mark Brown, Mike Stott, Ronnie Clouse, David Whitaker, Kent Rowland and Jerry Good.
“That was a very good team, who played together as a team,” Powell recalled. “I was very fortunate all the years I coached to have good team play and outstanding players.
Powell’s teams had even more success on the diamond as Jonesboro baseball coach from 1960-68.
The Tigers tied Charlie Bayless-coached Happy Valley for the Watauga Conference title in 1963, tied Unaka in 1965 and won it outright in 1964 and ’67. Bucky Oxendine went 12-0 as a pitcher over two seasons and Ken Crowder was 6-0 in 1967,
Jonesboro also sports Sherrill Casey and Ronnie Dempsey as the old Washington County League batting champions.
YANKEE LEGEND
Powell was born in Greene County, but moved to Sulphur Springs in the seventh grade. He starred in both basketball and baseball and later did so at Lincoln Memorial University, where he was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 1997.
With Joe DiMaggio his all-time favorite player, it was a thrill when Powell got to play for the Yankees’ organization in 1955 with the Class D Owensboro Oilers in the Kentucky-Illinois-Tennessee League.
He came home that winter and served one season as Sulphur Springs basketball coach before returning to baseball with Winston-Salem of the Carolina League and later with the McAlester (Oklahoma) Rockets of the Sooner State League.
Powell, a centerfielder, played in 130 professional games with a .260 batting average. A power hitter, he accounted for 20 doubles, five triples and nine home runs before being drafted into the Army — where he played two years on the base team at Fort Gordon, Georgia.
While in Owensboro, he wore the former uniform of a baseball legend.
“My first year in the Yankees organization, my uniform had been one that Lou Gehrig had played in,” he said. “Back then, the major league teams handed those uniforms down to the minor leagues. At the end of the year, I thought how great that was and I wanted to keep it. I talked to the equipment manager, but he was like, ‘Uh, uh, you can’t do that. We have to get every one of these back.’”
ADMINISTRATION AND BEYOND
Powell had an even longer career as a school administrator than a coach. He was assistant principal at Crockett from 1976-81 and the principal from 1981-84.
Other stints included serving as principal at Asbury, Fall Branch and Jonesborough Elementary Schools.
He worked 20 years in the pro shop at Pine Oaks Golf Course and also served two decades as business manager for the Johnson City Cardinals and Yankees minor league teams.
While with the Cardinals, he hung out multiple times with Stan “The Man” Musial. With the Yankees, Powell enjoyed the stories of one of Babe Ruth’s teammates, who inherited the famous No. 3 number after the Ruth’s retirement.
“George ‘Twinkletoes’ Selkirk was a hitting instructor at the time I met him,” Powell said. “He told me when the sun was shining in left field, I played left field and the Babe played right. If the sun was shining in right field, I played right and the Babe played left. He had these great stories about playing in the same outfield with Babe Ruth.”
Powell has his own great stories, including facing legendary coaches like Bobby Snyder, Charlie Bayless, Elvin Little and Buck Van Huss on the court and nearly beating the eventual state champion in the 1963 district baseball tournament.
“One of the hardest losses was in 1963 when we lost to Science Hill in the semifinals of the district tournament when the ball took a bad hop on the center fielder and went behind him,” Powell said. “That was Steve Spurrier’s senior year and Science Hill went on to win the state tournament. But it was tough because we had an outstanding baseball team that year.”