Cloudland High School head football coach Scott Potter resigned from his post on Wednesday.
Potter took over in the middle of the 2019 season after Glen White stepped down from the same position.
Under Potter’s direction, the Highlanders rebounded after a 1-4 start to make the playoffs and win another Region 1-A title. Cloudland won its first-round playoff game against Harriman, 28-7, but lost the next week at home to Oliver Springs, 29-0.
In his only full season, Potter finished 7-5, won another Region 1-A title, but lost to Oliver Springs again in the second round.
Cloudland compiled a 12-7 record under Potter.