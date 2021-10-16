BRISTOL — Scotty Pollacheck set Bristol Dragway track records with a pass at 6.859 seconds and 197.80 miles per hour in Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying Saturday at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
The Ohio rider edged out four-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Matt Smith, who finished at 6.865 seconds and 197.54 mph.
“It’s awesome to be here at Bristol and be No. 1,” Pollacheck said. “It’s been a lot of years since our class has raced at Bristol and we weren’t even racing back then, so it’s really cool to do that today. I love coming to new places. I had never been to Tennessee before. It’s a great adventure.
"I’ve watched this race on TV for years and thought what a cool place this would be to race. I’ve always wanted to come here and I’m glad we finally got to do it. The fans are amazing here as well, just a great place to come.”
Karen Stoffer, Andrew Hines and Chris Bostick rounded out the top five in qualifying. Steve Johnson, engaged in a tight battle with Matt Smith for the Pro Stock Motorcycle points lead, qualified sixth.
SMITH’S INJURED HAND
Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Angie Smith, the No. 2 qualifier's wife, suffered an accident in the pits Friday night while working on her bike.
She explained the team was in the middle of changing valve springs on her bike when she smashed her finger with a hammer, leaving broken bones.
Always the competitor, she was being fitted with a splint on Saturday and said there is a possibility that she will race Sunday.
ALEXANDER’S FIERY RIDE
Blake Alexander had a scary ride down Bristol Dragway when the motor on his Ford Mustang Funny Car exploded during Saturday’s third qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
If trying to keep a handle on the 11,000-horsepower, fire-breathing machine wasn’t tough enough, the engine made a loud sound when it exploded, sending flames into the driver’s cockpit.
Alexander was able to keep from panicking, slowing down the car and safely getting out of the fiery machine through the escape hatch.
GEORGE THE PAINTER PASSES
George “The Painter” Wilson, a longtime Bristol Motor Speedway employee featured in early 2000s television commercials, died Thursday. He was 85.
The Bluff City resident was a Navy and National Guard veteran. He worked with the speedway for 16 years in his retirement years. He became a popular figure through his down-home demeanor in the Bristol commercials.
“The Bristol Motor Speedway family is saddened by the passing of George ‘The Painter’ Wilson. His humble demeanor, friendliness and strong work ethic shined through on camera,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway. “It’s all-stars like George Wilson who have made visitors and guests to our region feel so welcomed at the races and he will be greatly missed.”